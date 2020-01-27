Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton’s Grammys Performance Was the Most Romantic Moment of the Night

It’s no secret that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are crazy in love — and that they have incredible chemistry as artists, too. They’ve been working on their duet “Nobody But You” for months, and recently released the full music video, but nothing could have prepared us for how emotional we’d get watching their performance tonight. Stefani and Shelton had the most romantic Grammy Awards performance, from her flowing white (yes, white) gown to the background they gave on the red carpet earlier. Here’s what we know about how the song came together.

Shelton and Stefani walked the red carpet together — and everywhere they went, people were eager for details on how “Nobody But You” came to be. “The lyrics of the song fit our story perfectly,” Shelton confessed. And the couple sure seemed emotional while singing to each other on stage. Shelton started off the song on his own, then was joined by Stefani in a stunning, flowing white gown adorned with jewels and a headband with roses. It looks like something straight out of a fairy tale — and yes, it also looks ever-so-slightly like a jeweled wedding dress. Maybe this was a test run? A girl can dream…

Whatever statement their Grammys attire was making, it’s clear from the red carpet that this couple is more in love than ever. “It’s absolutely mind-blowing,” Stefani said, with less than an hour to go before her performance with Shelton. “It’s hard to believe I’m back at the Grammys — and with Blake! My favorite human being.”

This couple doesn’t just support each other as musicians. Asked how Shelton has helped her, Stefani said, “He’s made my entire life. He makes me laugh and smile. He’s just the greatest guy.” Watching these two gush over each other, another reporter asked what we were all thinking: “How do you not put a ring on it?!” Shelton laughed, then looked down at Stefani’s bejeweled hands: “There isn’t enough room!”