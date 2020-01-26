Football’s biggest night is just one week away and if there’s one person who’s counting down the days, it’s Jennifer Lopez. The 50-year-old songstress will be taking the stage for the Super Bowl’s highly anticipated halftime performance alongside singer Shakira and it’s clear she’s having trouble holding back her excitement.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Hustlers actress shared a behind-the-scenes clip of herself at what appears to be rehearsals for the big event. “[One] week out,” she captioned the post, where the singer is seen giggling and dancing along with her crew members on stage. “Can you tell we’re excited?! 🎸 #SuperBowlLIV.” We certainly can, Jen!

And for Lopez, hitting the stage with another female Latin singer is so much more than just a performance — it’s a cultural movement. “I think it’s important in this day and age for two Latin women to be standing on that stage — when Latinos are being treated a certain way in this country, or looked at a certain way — to show that we have a really specific and beautiful culture and worth and value, and we bring something to this country that’s necessary,” she previously told Variety.

“We’re both excited to have been given the opportunity to do that, as two Latin women, in Miami,” she added. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer agreed with Lopez’s sentiment, telling The Guardian, “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our culture.”

Back in September, Lopez shared the exciting news on her Instagram page in a promotional photo that featured herself, Shakira, and the Super Bowl logo. “Going to set the world on 🔥🔥🔥 @shakira #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowlLIV,” she wrote.

We can’t wait to watch the incredible event unfold on Feb. 2!