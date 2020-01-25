Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Husband Eric Johnson: ‘He’s a Very Selfless and Loving Person’

With the release of Jessica Simpson’s memoir Open Book right around the corner, the singer has been getting candid about what to expect from the page-turner. The mother-of-three not only details some dark and painful memories from her childhood in her book, but she also shares her story of recovery from alcohol addiction — which she greatly credits to her husband Eric Johnson.

The athlete’s support was pivotal for the 39-year-old, who admittedly had been struggling with alcoholism for years. “I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” she reveals.

But thankfully, her husband, whom she wed in 2014, was more than happy to help her face her addiction in 2017, a time when Jess says she nearly hit rockbottom. “Eric gave up drinking the second I did,” she says. “He said, ‘I’ll do it with you, babe.’ It was like no biggie and he hasn’t gone back or looked back.”

“It’s just the way he is,” she continues to gush in the book. “He’s a very selfless and loving person who is the most incredible father on the planet.”

The songstress hadn’t picked up a drink since she made the decision to quit, and by 2019, the couple welcomed her third child, a baby girl named Birdie May, who joined siblings Maxwell, 7, and Ace, 6.

“Getting to the other side of fear is beautiful,” she adds. “In many ways, it’s peaceful because when we know we can walk through things, and come out on the other side and be better because of it, there’s just no better gift.”