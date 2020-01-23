When you’ve been married for over two decades, you’re clearly qualified to speak to marital longevity. And on that front, Kelly Ripa compares marriage to “a marathon.” In other words, it takes endurance and stamina. And even then, there are going to be days when you think you’re ready to give up. But if you keep going, you might just end up on the same track as Ripa — which is to say happily married for 24 years to the man of your dreams.

As picture-perfect as Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos’ marriage seems from the outside, she promises they’ve hit their fair share of stumbling blocks. “You’re going to fight, you’re going to have disagreements. Relationships, marriages are not sprints; it’s a marathon,” she said on Thursday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “There’s going to be like, mile 24, when you’re like, ‘I quit.’ But you just got to push through. Just push through.”

She added that you have to trust your marriage is strong enough to tackle anything together. “There’s really nothing that’s insurmountable, besides abuse or things of that nature. You’re going to fight,” Ripa shared. “You’re going to have disagreements. You’re going to fundamentally not agree on things. And if you take a breath, you usually can’t remember what you’re fighting about.”

Ripa met Consuelos way back in the day when she was starring on the soap opera All My Children, and he came in to audition for the part of Mateo Santos. Sparks flew, they eventually decided to explore that chemistry and the rest, as they say, is history. Over the course of the last 24 years of marriage, the couple has welcomed three beautiful children and routinely melt hearts by gushing about each other.

But Ripa and Consuelos are also honest about the more realistic aspects of being with someone for so long, too. Back in October 2018, she commented that every date with Consuelos was still like a first date. Awww, right? But hilariously, it wasn’t for the sweet (and/or steamy) reasons you might think.

“Like, every date, he’s like, ‘Is this OK? Is this OK? Can I touch you here? Can I touch you there?” Ripa said before revealing, “He’s never sure what’s glued in, what’s clipped in, what’s actually a part of my body and what’s maybe just temporarily a part of my body. When he undresses me, he’s the one that coined the phrase I’m a ‘human piñata.’ Because at the end of the night — and I don’t want to brag, but after a night with me — it’s like party favors all over the floor.”