6 Books That Kelly Ripa Has Read That You Should, Too

We’re always eager to hear celebrities’ reading recommendations, and when it’s a star like Kelly Ripa, our ears really perk up. While she doesn’t have an official book club like fellow celebs Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, Ripa has generously been sharing what’s on her shelf on Instagram for the past year — and it’s about time we started paying attention. We rounded up all the books Ripa has raved about on social media this year, and we’re going to start a little book club of our own to work our way through this list.

After all, Ripa isn’t just a soap opera star, dancer, and talk show host. She’s the warm, funny voice we want to have guiding us through life — or at least, through our reading selections for the year. If one of your New Year’s resolutions was also to read more, look no further: These Ripa-approved picks will do the trick.

Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun

In January, Ripa posted about Ada Calhoun’s revelatory exploration of the problems facing Gen X women in middle age. “Because soooo many people have been asking. THIS is the book,” Ripa wrote. “If you know, you know. Thank you @adacalhoun you see us.”

Am I Dying?! A Complete Guide to Your Symptoms — And What to Do Next by Christopher Kelly, M.D. & Marc Eisenberg, M.D.

Doctors Christopher Kelly and Marc Eisenberg wrote Am I Dying?! to address everything from common cold symptoms to serious ailments, organized by body part and offering advice on next steps. “I always knew Santa and i had a lot in common,” Ripa joked on Instagram. “Thank you @amidyingdocs for writing the perfect stocking stuffer!”

Do You Mind If I Cancel? (Things That Still Annoy Me) by Gary Janetti

Family Guy writer Gary Janetti’s Do You Mind If I Cancel? covers his early years in New York trying to make it in TV. This collection of essays is linked by “things that still annoy” Janetti, and Ripa endorses it as “a TREAT no trick. WARNING: this book may cause spontaneous laughter, joy and the occasional tear.”

Three Women by Lisa Taddeo

Three Women, which tracks the lives of three real American women over nearly a decade, has been praised by Wild author Cheryl Strayed, Olive Kitteridge author Elizabeth Strout, and many more — Ripa is only the latest to join their ranks. “This book is breathtaking. A must-read,” she wrote on Instagram. “Read the prologue. Read the q and a with the author at the end. Read from cover to cover.”

Fleishman Is in Trouble: A Novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

This New York Times bestseller from journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner tells the story of Toby Fleishman, who goes through a divorce that ends with his ex-wife dropping their kids off and not coming back. “Ever wish you could go back in time and read it all again?” Ripa wrote of the book. “I do and I will. Thank you @taffyakner THIS BOOK!”

You’ve Been Volunteered: A Class Mom Novel by Laurie Gelman

Laurie Gelman’s Class Mom was adored by parents everywhere, and her follow-up, You’ve Been Volunteered, has earned the same reception. “Now THIS is a beach read!!!” Ripa praised the book. “Congrats @lauriegelman on You’ve Been Volunteered. Another hilarious, heartwarming, humanizing look at the thanklessness of class parenting…This book reminds me why I’ve never been a #classmom.”