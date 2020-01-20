Cue up those congrats, because Ashley Graham has welcomed her first child! Everyone’s favorite body-positive mama-to-be is now officially a parent, having given birth to a son over the weekend. The model, 32, and her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin took to social media to share the happy news — and while they didn’t offer many details, they did gush that their lives had “changed for the better” with the arrival of their baby boy.

Graham and Ervin, who’ve been married for nine years, first announced their pregnancy back in August. Then, oops! She let the baby’s gender slip three months later during an interview. And this Saturday, Graham revealed that their house now holds a family of three. “At 6:00pm on Saturday, our lives changed for the better. Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time,” Graham wrote in an Instagram Story.

She didn’t include quote-unquote typical birth announcement stats like her newborn’s weight or height. She’s undoubtedly still recovering and using the downtime to bond with her new baby boy. Plus, she may ultimately decide to keep details about their son private, which is certainly her prerogative. It was thoughtful enough for her to update fans in the hours following such a milestone moment in her and Ervin’s life.

That’s not to say Graham won’t eventually divulge more information about her firstborn. Throughout her pregnancy, she shared her excitement about becoming a mom. She also proved to be pregnancy goals in celebrating her body through every phase of its changing form. She even debuted a new swimwear campaign and strutted her stuff on the runway in September for Zendaya and Tommy Hilfiger’s New York Fashion Week show.

But Graham has also been honest with fans about bumps (see what we did there?) in the road. During a November episode of her digital series Fearless with Ashley Graham, the then-soon-to-be-mom admitted it took time to adjust to her “new body.”

“I had just announced that I was pregnant, and I thought then I was going to feel good and I didn’t. I just felt terrible. And that morning, actually…” she said of the first nude pregnancy photo she posted, trailing off as she started to cry. “I was like, ‘Get it together, Ashley, there’s other women out there that are going through the same thing as you — why don’t you have a dialogue?'”

So, she did. And something tells us that she’ll be just as open to creating conversation around her post-partum journey after she’s had a little time to enjoy just being a mom.