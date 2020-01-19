Just when we thought we couldn’t love Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden’s daughter’s name any more, her adorably unique middle name is revealed. The couple stunned fans when they announced earlier this month that they had secretly welcomed baby girl Raddix Madden, and has since kept quiet about any additional details. But according to The Blast, who obtained the little one’s birth certiicate, we now know a little bit more about baby Raddix, including her full name and birthdate.

Her full name is Raddix Chloe Wildflower Madden and she was born on Dec. 30, 2019 at 1:58 p.m. at Cedar’s Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Chloe Wildflower — how beautiful and different!

This update comes weeks after the 47-year-old actress took to Instagram to announce her daughter’s arrival.

“We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” she wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy. So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :)”

The couple hasn’t shared any other updates on social media since then, so there’s a good chance this may be the last bit of information we learn about their little one for quite some time. Still, it’s safe to assume that with Raddix’s gene pool, she’s got to be one gorgeous little girl!