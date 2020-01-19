EntertainmentCelebrities

Women's March 2020: Jessica Biel, Caitlyn Jenner, and More Stars Show Their Support

The fourth-annual Women’s March was held in numerous cities across the world Saturday, Jan. 18 and many celebrities joined women across the country to protest against the policies of President Donald Trump. Whether taking to the streets in person marching alongside other women’s human rights advocates or cheering on from afar, these recognizable names showed their support.

Rosanna Arquette

The Lipstick Lobby, a non-profit organization that gives 100% of its net profits to Unprision Project, ACLU, Brade Center, and Planned Parenthood took to Instagram in Los Angeles sharing a photo of Rosanna Arquette captioning, “None other than @rosannaarquette at the @womensmarch today ready to #lipstickittotheman 👊💋‼️”

 

Jordin Sparks

The American Idol winner was one of the musical guests along with the Grammy-winning singer Seal to perform at the march in Los Angeles.

Jordin Sparks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles
Image: thelipsticklobby/Instagram.

Caitlyn Jenner

Transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner spoke at the Women’s March in Los Angeles speaking to thousands as part of the nationwide rallies focused on issues such as climate change, pay equity, reproductive rights, and immigration.

Transgender rights activist Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles
Image: Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock.

Bella Thorne

Rocking a fierce blue suit the actress took to the stage at the LA Women’s March in downtown Los Angeles.

Bella Thorne speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles
Image: Bella Thorne/Instagram.

Jessica Biel

While Jessica Biel was unable to attend the march this year in person the Limetown actress took to Instagram posting a few photos captioning, “I’m not out there today, but cheering you all on from afar. So proud 💥 @womensmarch #solidarity.”

In one of the photos, the mother of Silas whom Biel shares with husband Justin Timberlake shares a photo of a young boy (Silas?) holding a sign that reads, ” NEVER TOO YOUNG TO RESPECT WOMEN”.

Amen to that.

