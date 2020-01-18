EntertainmentEntertainment News

Mariah Carey Celebrates With Kids After Songwriter Hall of Fame Induction

A well-deserved honor! Mariah Carey is beaming with pride after learning the news that she has been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. The singer has written some of her most iconic tunes, including her holiday hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You, as well as Obsessed, One Sweet Day, and My All.

“I can’t believe it… The SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME!!!! 😱🤯 This is truly one of the greatest honors of my career. I’m so proud and humbled to be in the company of such legendary songwriters — both previously inducted as well as the incredible class of 2020!” she shared on Instagram. Other songwriters who received the same honor include the Isley Brothers, who wrote the 1959 classic, Shout, as well as Rick Nowels, Steve Miller, William “Mickey” Stevenson, Eurythmics, and The Neptunes.

And after earning such a prestigious honor, the mother-of-two, who shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon, proudly celebrated her accomplishment with her little ones. In a photo shared to Instagram of the singer and her two children smiling in front of balloons which read “Hall of Fame,” Mariah wrote, “Always celebrate the happy moments in life ❤️.” In the photo, her son is seen throwing gold confetti in the air, proudly celebrating his mother’s honor.

Always celebrate the happy moments in life ❤️

This exciting news comes weeks after the singer made music history. In December 2019, Mariah became first artist ever to top the Billboard charts across four decades thanks to her Christmas anthem, All I Want For Christmas Is You, which was originally released in 1994.

The artist shared the news on her Instagram page along with the caption, “Yaaaaaaaaay!!! WE. DID. IT. 🐑🎉💖🥳 But…. what’s a decade?”

Congrats, Mariah!

