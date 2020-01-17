EntertainmentEntertainment News

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Share Sneak Peek of Their Romantic Music Video #NobodyButYou

by

Get ready, because Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s new music together is coming soon — as in very soon. After teasing their new music early in December, they both shared a sneak peek to get fans even more excited for the official release, posting a teaser clip of the video for “Nobody But You” with their nearly 14 million combined Instagram followers on January 17.

Both Stefani and Shelton shared the short clip, in which the couple appears together, in scenes cuddling on the couch, taking in stunning scenery amid a sparkling pool, and sharing a cozy moment together in a cafe. They also each appear separately, with Stefani twirling in a gown, and Shelton walking through a forest.

The clip is a short — but oh so sweet — preview of what’s to come when the official music video is released. Shelton captioned his clip, “Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon.”

Regramming her man’s vid, Stefani captioned her own post, “Eeeekk it’s coming!!” along with a heart emoji. The clip also revealed the date of the video’s official release: January 21. That’s only days before the couple is set to take the stage together at the Grammy Awards to perform their duet at the event dubbed as “music’s biggest night.”

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Michelle Obama

Did Michelle Obama Just Share How She’s Celebrating Her Birthday?

Did Michelle Obama Just Share How She’s Celebrating Her Birthday?

View article
Kate Moss & Daughter Lila Grace

Kate Moss & Daughter Lila Grace Look Like Twins at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Moss & Daughter Lila Grace Look Like Twins at Paris Fashion Week

View article
Matthew McConaughey Just Fixed His Mom

Matchmaker Alert! Matthew McConaughey Just Fixed His Mom Up with Hugh Grant’s Dad

Matchmaker Alert! Matthew McConaughey Just Fixed His Mom Up with Hugh Grant’s Dad

View article
Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Half-Sister May Have Just Confirmed Their Dad Going to Court Against the Royals

Meghan Markle’s Estranged Half-Sister May Have Just Confirmed Their Dad Going to Court Against the Royals

View article
Betty White Turns 98: Watch Ryan

Watch Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock Wish Betty White a Happy Birthday in This Adorable Video

Watch Ryan Reynolds & Sandra Bullock Wish Betty White a Happy Birthday in This Adorable Video

View article
Reese Witherspoon

You’ve Got to See Reese Witherspoon Dancing (Thanks to Beyoncé) in Head-to-Toe Ivy Park

You’ve Got to See Reese Witherspoon Dancing (Thanks to Beyoncé) in Head-to-Toe Ivy Park

ad