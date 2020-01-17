Get ready, because Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s new music together is coming soon — as in very soon. After teasing their new music early in December, they both shared a sneak peek to get fans even more excited for the official release, posting a teaser clip of the video for “Nobody But You” with their nearly 14 million combined Instagram followers on January 17.

Both Stefani and Shelton shared the short clip, in which the couple appears together, in scenes cuddling on the couch, taking in stunning scenery amid a sparkling pool, and sharing a cozy moment together in a cafe. They also each appear separately, with Stefani twirling in a gown, and Shelton walking through a forest.

The clip is a short — but oh so sweet — preview of what’s to come when the official music video is released. Shelton captioned his clip, “Told y’all it was coming reaaal soon.”

Regramming her man’s vid, Stefani captioned her own post, “Eeeekk it’s coming!!” along with a heart emoji. The clip also revealed the date of the video’s official release: January 21. That’s only days before the couple is set to take the stage together at the Grammy Awards to perform their duet at the event dubbed as “music’s biggest night.”