Here’s a friendship we never knew existed: Reese Witherspoon is dancing in head-to-toe new Ivy Park thanks to Beyoncé, who sent the Morning Show star (what looks like) her entire new Adidas x Ivy Park collection. Witherspoon posted a video of herself busting out some dance moves while trying on her new looks, and she’s joined by her mom (who, by the way, looks exactly like her) in this sweet, goofy video. Is every day in the life of Reese Witherspoon this awesome?

Witherspoon’s Instagram video shows the star walking down her driveway where a giant orange clothing rack is waiting. Witherspoon wheels it up the driveway and her mom helps her unwrap it — seconds later, the Big Little Lies star jumps out wearing all Ivy Park. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive? 🐝” the actress captioned the post. “Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!”

She demoes several Adidas x Ivy Park outfits, and we’re loving each and every one of these looks. Witherspoon wasn’t alone in getting this amazing gift from Beyoncé: Laverne Cox, Janelle Monáe, and more have all posted to Instagram thanking Beyoncé for their new Ivy Park duds.

But other stars who didn’t make the cut are commenting on Witherspoon’s post in shock — and letting the star know they want those clothes for themselves (relatable). “Omg what!!!!” Brie Larson wrote. “I’m coming over.” Author Rachel Hollis adds: “I’ve never envied someone so much in my LIFE!”

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before author Jenny Han sums up the rest of our feelings perfectly: “Ok I’m buying looks 2 and 3,” she commented, “#influenced.”