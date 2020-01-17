Who needs critics when you’ve got tiny humans at home? Charlize Theron just shared what her daughters think of her Oscar nomination for Bombshell and, well, they aren’t exactly impressed. Granted, it’s not that they aren’t proud of their mom. Let’s just say they’re a little exasperated by the fact that she keeps getting nominated for awards lately — and they haven’t seen an award come through the Theron home yet.

Theron addressed her recent boon of exciting news on Wednesday when she stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live. “It’s been a thrilling couple of weeks. I was nominated for a Golden Globe. I was nominated for a Critics’ Choice,” she said, joking after the audience applauded that she appreciated the enthusiasm since daughters Jackson, 8, and August, 4, were decidedly less pumped about the awards show recognition.

Theron explained that her kids were both sad and angry when the first two nominations didn’t go her way. “They were upset. The little one was like, ‘Well, I really really wanted you to win,'” she recounted, noting that they were “suspicious” by the time the Oscar nod rolled in. “They’re just like, ‘Will you win this time?’ I said, ‘You know, listen, there’s a good shot I’m not gonna win.’ And my oldest just went, ‘Well, this sounds like a waste of time.'”

Kids! You’ve gotta love ’em. When it comes to the truth, they can be savage. Yesterday, my 7-year-old son told me my hair “looks okay, you know, for a mom.” And I feel fairly certain there are days I would have to morph into a My Little Pony to impress my daughter. Then again, kids also tend to think their mamas can literally hang the moon. Theron knows the deal.

Besides, she strikes us as the type who doesn’t put too much stock in awards (much like Jackson, apparently!). These days, her focus outside of filming rests squarely on her kids-slash-cutest-little-critics. On Monday, the trio was spotted at Pinkberry in Hollywood enjoying sweet frozen treats. And something tells us neither Jackson nor August considered that a waste of time.