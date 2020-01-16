In the immortal words of every ’80s kid’s favorite color-obsessed orphan, holy macanoli! Not only is the Punky Brewster reboot officially coming to NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service, but series star Soleil Moon Frye is already calling it “magic.” News broke on Thursday that the beloved sitcom had been picked up for a full 10-episode season order — and not long after, Frye’s comments about filming the pilot followed. So, prepare for another dose of Punky Power, people.

Frye confirmed what fans have suspected since rumors about the reboot first began: It’s going to bring on all the nostalgic feels. “We did our pilot and it was like the most amazing experience ever,” she told UsWeekly. “It was so dreamy. I went to work every day and cried tears of joy and gratitude.” TBH, we basically felt the same when we heard that Cherie Johnson, Punky’s BFF, will be back and newcomer Freddie Prinze Jr. has joined the cast, too.

“Reconnecting with Cherie was so magical and Freddie Prinze Jr. is dreamy to work with and incredible. It felt like magic. It really did. The whole experience, the audience… I had tears, they had tears,” Frye gushed. “Punky, there’s something so special about her because she is this living, breathing human being. I feel like [she] brings out the superpowers in all of us.”

Please feel free to join us as we yell “Yippie!” in honor of Punky’s imminent return. Now, let’s get into some of the other details that have emerged about the reboot.

As any self-respecting child of the ’80s or ’90s well remembers, the original Punky Brewster series ran from 1984 to 1988. And while brief-lived, it was memorable. Possibly because its surprisingly-dark-for-a-kid’s-show episodes left us slightly psychologically scarred. Serial killers, drug abuse, near-death experiences, actual death — Punky the precocious orphan pretty much traversed all of the fears in our adolescent brains. But she was so cute and spunky! Plus, who wasn’t a sucker for her dog, Brandon, or her sweet (and sometimes cantankerous) adoptive father Henry (played by the late, great George Gaynes)?

According to Variety, the new version of the show will see Punky as a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track. But in the process, she meets a young girl in the foster system by the name of Izzy (Quinn Copeland), who reminds her a lot of herself in her youth. Knowing Punky, there will be plenty of shenanigans that go along with that… all of which will undoubtedly be mismatched, sassy and full of color.

For now, we’re off to Google “where to buy yellow sunshine hair clips” in preparation for the future watch parties we’ll be having with our kids when the reboot officially drops.