Happy birthday, Michelle Obama! Our former First Lady turned 57 on Jan. 17, and husband Barack carried on his annual tradition of posting a sweet message to social media. Every year, Barack goes all out to celebrate Michelle — and every year, we fall a little more in love with this iconic couple. We want to celebrate Michelle in an extra special way today so what better way than to see all the times Barack wished Michelle a happy birthday over the years?

We have a small confession to make. Barack actually hasn’t wished Michelle a happy birthday every year in public (he certainly better have in private!) — In 2016, Barack’s typical birthday post was mysteriously missing. But hey, transitioning out of being the President of the United States has to keep you busy, right? We’ll let that year slide.

As usual, these two are raising the bar when it comes to #couplegoals — if you have an impending birthday, feel free to passive-aggressively forward this to your partner.

2021

“Happy birthday to my love, my partner, and my best friend. Every moment with you is a blessing. Love you, Miche,” Barack wrote this year and for the first time used her nickname — Miche.

2020

We can’t with this cuteness! “In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama! Happy birthday, baby!” Barack wrote for her 56th birthday.

2019

“I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama,” Barack wrote for her birthday in 2019. This photo confirms it: the Obamas have been this good-looking forever.

2018

“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend,” Barack wrote in 2018, under a photo of him gazing adoringly at his wife. “I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy birthday, @MichelleObama.”

2017

To the girl from the South Side who took on a role she didn't ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle. I love you. pic.twitter.com/lvjfx418hn — President Obama (@POTUS44) January 17, 2017

“To the girl from South Side who took on a role she didn’t ask for and made it her own: Happy Birthday, Michelle,” Barack tweeted in 2017. To say she “made it her own” is an understatement, in our opinion. Will we ever have another First Lady like Michelle?!

2015

In 2015, Barack showcased how beloved and giving Michelle is to the communities around her, showing off a pic of his wife wrapping her arms around a young girl. The caption readS: “Wishing @michelleobama a very happy birthday.”

2014

2014 was the big five-oh for Michelle, and Barack was sure not to miss the occasion. “Happy 50th, Mrs. Obama,” he wrote on Instagram. In the photo, Michelle stuns in a classic pearl necklace, while Barack is caught mid-laugh.

In each and every one of these photos, you can feel the love radiating between these two, and we hope to keep tracking Barack’s birthday wishes for years to come. Michelle is a lucky woman, and Barack is a very lucky man. Also, we need this couple to release a book of marriage advice ASAP — and the secret to why they are not aging immediately after.