You Can Get All of Tiffany Haddish’s Fave Beauty Products for Less Than $200

We love it when a celeb drops their beauty routine but most of the time, reading a star’s list of go-to beauty products just reminds us why we don’t have celeb-level skin in the first place: Truly, who has the money to spend on multiple $300 face creams?! So, when Tiffany Haddish revealed her beauty routine full of affordable drugstore buys, our click-happy hearts filled with joy. You can shop Haddish’s under-$200 beauty routine right now — check out all her fave products below.

Haddish shared her beauty secrets in Allure this week — and because beauty starts from within, we’re going to share her inner beauty secrets first. “When I hit 25, I read a book by Louise Hay, You Can Heal Your Life,” Haddish wrote. “This book was saying, just look into your eyeballs and tell yourself that you love and approve of yourself. The first time I did it, I cried really hard because I don’t think I really did love or approve of myself.”

“As I took on this practice and did it on a regular basis, it was like my life started to slowly change into what I thought I wanted,” Haddish continued. “I really started to recognize my actual beauty and to slowly become confident…One of my goals was always to walk into a room and project happiness, elevate the room within a 10-foot radius of where my body is — there’s joy and happiness around there.”

Today, Haddish still projects that same confidence — but her skincare has gotten a little more sophisticated. “Before I was famous, my beauty regimen was: Wash your ass, wash your face, moisturize,” Haddish explained. “Now I’m shooting movies and TV shows, constantly putting makeup on my face, constantly being outside…You’ve got to have the right stuff to dig that makeup out of your pores.”

Because of the nature of her job, Haddish does have one beauty splurge for getting camera-ready makeup off: Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil. But otherwise, the Like a Boss star still keeps her beauty routine simple, using drugstore products like Nivea lotion on her knees and elbows, coconut oil “all over [her] face” before bed, and Vicks VapoRub around her waist.

That’s just her nighttime routine — below, we have all six of Haddish’s “must-haves” to get her through the day. Read on (and shop on) below.

Her Go-To Skincare

“After filming Girls Trip — they put that heavy makeup on you and you’ve been sweating all day in that New Orleans weather — I was breaking out for a whole year. Until I got a Clarisonic. Now I do that once a week.”

Buy: Clarisonic Mia Smart Facial Cleansing Brush $169.00
buy it

“For my skin, I use this Aztec clay, and I mix it with a little apple cider vinegar once a week.”

Buy: Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay $7.95
buy it

Her Go-To Hair Products

“My grandma used apple cider vinegar in my hair, so I still use that too, especially when you see me with those ponytail updos and whatnot. To wash all that hairspray and gel out, I’ll use a mixture of half a cup of apple cider vinegar, water, and a little bit of my Mane ‘n Tail conditioner.”

Buy: Bragg Apple Cider Vinegar $5.92
buy it
Buy: Mane 'n Tail Conditioner $5.97
buy it

Her Go-To Makeup

“I still use CoverGirl mascara and Wet n Wild eyeliner — even if I have to hit it with a lighter to keep it soft.”

Buy: Wet n Wild Color Icon Kohl Liner Pencil $1.19
buy it
Buy: Covergirl Lash Blast Volume Mascara $5.22
buy it

Bonus beauty hack? “Once a month I’ll do this hair mask that I found on YouTube: It’s yogurt, coffee grounds, and coconut oil,” Haddish shared. “Mix all that together and put it in your hair. You’re supposed to let it sit for an hour, but I let it sit for two hours. Then I wash it out, and my hair is so shiny and soft and really conditioned.”

We might not rush to try that last one — but clearly, whatever beauty routine Haddish follows is working.

