We all get by with a little help from our friends and, right now, one of Prince Harry’s Army pals is stepping up to show the royal some much-needed support. With speculation about Harry and Meghan Markle’s “exit” from the royal family still raging, the Sussexes have received quite a bit of negative feedback — particularly from the British media. However, Harry’s former military colleague Glenn Haughton, OBE, just shared a pertinent reminder about his royal friend.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Haughton shared a snapshot of himself in uniform posing with Harry and another friend. Since serving together, he and Harry have remained friends. So, his perspective on Harry is rooted in both professional and personal spheres. “Let me tell you this because I know. PH is a soldier, a veteran & servant who fought in Afghan in the cloth of our nation, quickly forgotten by our fleeting & fickle society,” said Haughton, whose Twitter profile lists him as the Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chiefs of Staff Committee in the British Armed Forces.

The senior military member went on to call Harry “a selfless, loving father, brother & son that has given so much of his life to the better of others.”

Haughton makes a salient point. In the midst of Harry and Meghan announcing their decision to step back from their role as senior royals, they’ve frequently been painted in an unflattering light. Critics have accused Harry, in particular, of being everything from spoiled to weak. But as Haughton reminds us, Harry has willingly and honorably served his country (in more ways than one).

As it turns out, Haughton isn’t the only former military colleague who is speaking on Harry’s behalf. In response to the tweet, another former military colleague named Tyler Jordan Mullins chimed in, “Could not agree more sir. Remember meeting [Harry] on herrick 7 when he was with the guards. What a nice humble genuine guy.”

And on Friday, JJ Chalmers — who met Harry when they were both in the military — visited the UK’s The One Show. There, Chalmers touched on the fact that fatherhood has changed the royal profoundly, saying, “He’s less the captain in the army I knew, and he’s more a father. That’s the first thing I ask him about.”

Chalmers also went on to back Harry’s possible motivation for distancing himself from the monarchy. “I think the decision that he has made, at the forefront of that is to protect his family because that’s the number one rule is to be a father and to be a husband,” said the veteran. “Any husband wants to protect their wife and any father wants to protect their children.”