It’s not the Capitol of Panem, but it’s not too far off either. Jennifer Lawrence’s New York City penthouse is on the market, and the piece of Upper East Side real estate is definitely luxurious enough to meet Effie’s standards (more Hunger Games references to come, #sorrynotsorry). And while the home is associated with the number 12, it has nothing to do with a district and everything to do with the price tag — Lawrence’s NYC home could be yours for a cool $12 million.

According to Compass, the real estate agency listing Lawrence’s pricy pad, it sounds as though the penthouse is perfect for someone who values privacy as much as the Oscar-winning actress does. That starts before you even step foot into the home, as it’s located on the top floor of an exclusive condo development called The Laurel. To get into Lawrence’s unit, you must take a key-lock elevator up.

Once inside, a large private vestibule opens up into 4,073 square feet of light, bright space: 12-foot ceilings, two floors, 360-degree views of the city. What more could a Victor want? Of course, since Lawrence is such a private person, it feels like a rare treat to see inside of the place she’s called home since 2016.

Some things seem to speak to Lawrence’s personality. Among the features in the oversized chef’s kitchen? A wine fridge. And hello, all we can think about is how many nights Lawrence might have spent hanging around that Carrera marble island drinking vino with Amy Schumer or Adele.

The enormous great room feels understated but classic, which sounds like Lawrence’s aesthetic, right? Although in this 53- by 21-foot space, the scene-stealer has to be the walls of windows. West, south, north and east — the city views encompass the East River, 59th Street bridge and downtown Manhattan.

The master bedroom suite is situated down a cavernous hallway from the entertaining space. Two bright bedrooms complete with en-suite bathrooms (say hello to huge soaking tubs), a powder room and dressing room make up the space where Lawrence slumbered or maybe got ready for movie premieres.

The pièce de résistance? Outdoor space that’s literally its own private park. Who do you think Lawrence kicked it with in the 3,000-square-foot, two-story area with full outdoor kitchen, outdoor living room, built-in ping-pong table and enviable green space overlooking the city? Is this where she and husband Cooke Maroney fell in love? Because, honestly, we’re falling in love just looking at (read: drooling over) the penthouse in pictures.

Speaking of Maroney, Lawrence has been splitting her time with her new hubby — they got hitched in October — between New York and Los Angeles. Hence, her house hitting the market for $2 million less than her original asking price last year of $15.45 million. Per TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, she bought it for $15.6 million.

So, hey, whoever purchases Lawrence’s penthouse is actually getting a deal. And, bonus, you don’t have to survive any dystopian ritual or deal with President Snow to enjoy the fruit of these spoils. You just have to be willing to part with $12 million.