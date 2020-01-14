Mad Men star January Jones has just come forward with new details about her relationship with Nick Viall — and apparently, former Bachelor Viall kicked things off by sliding into Jones’s DMs. That detail sounded familiar to us over here at SheKnows, so we did a little digging: How many other women has Viall been DM’ing for dates these past few years? From January Jones to Rachel Bilson and more, here’s your inside look at Nick Viall’s DMs.

Of course, Viall is far from the only Bachelor Nation star to use this millennial-friendly form of “reaching out.” On this past season of Bachelor in Paradise, contestant Blake Horstmann was savaged by fellow contestants for DM’ing Bachelor Nation stars like Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams before appearing on the show. While Horstmann thought he was setting himself up for the best possible shot at dating these women, it wound up backfiring in a major way — and we wouldn’t be surprised if Viall’s own DM strategy blows up one day too.

It’s one thing if you know someone tangentially (say, from a reality TV show) and Instagram is your only way of making contact. But it’s another thing to treat your entire Instagram like a dating app, messaging everyone from mild acquaintances to total strangers to see if they’d like to date you.

Here’s a look at all the women Nick Viall has DM’ed (that we know of). If you or a loved one has been DM’ed by Nick Viall, don’t worry: You’re not alone.

January Jones

On an episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, Jones finally revealed how she and Viall wound up going on a few dates back in 2018. After Jones had been calling out Viall’s questionable behavior on The Bachelor, Viall apparently messaged her on Instagram.

“Nick slid into my DMs, and he’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that your perception of me is so negative. I’d love to take you out to coffee and see if I can change your mind,'” Jones revealed. “And I squealed! I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ … I was like, ‘I hate that guy!’…My sister’s like, ‘If you don’t go, you will forever regret it.’ So I agreed to go on a date with him.”

Apparently, the romance never quite took off: “All I did was grill him about the show…We went on a couple dates and then…yeah.”

Rachel Bilson

On an episode of Viall’s own podcast “The Viall Files,” the Bachelor star is admits he DM’ed Bilson, asking her to come on the show. “I slid into her DMs to have her come on,” Viall admits, insisting he did so “professionally.” And a day before this podcast episode aired, Viall posted a snuggly photo of himself and Bilson, to which the O.C. star added this comment: “He slid into her…..dms #sheaccepted.”

This DM bit of evidence has been uncovered thanks to the r/thebachelor subreddit. “Looks like you have a bf,” Viall’s message reads (and according to Reddit commenters, you definitely could tell she had a boyfriend). “But got to just say…You’re wildly attractive. That’s all.”

…& These Women

The childhood friend of mine that has 82.2k followers on Instagram just got a dm from nick viall so there’s that. — Erika Kathleen (@grandmapebbles) June 12, 2018

We may never know what Viall said to this unnamed friend: But doesn’t the above DM make it pretty easy to guess? It looks like Viall is in the habit of messaging influencers he finds attractive — you know, just to let them know he’s thinking of them.