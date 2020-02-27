Whether it’s a cringeworthy class photo from elementary school or an adorable family shot from Christmas circa 1995, nothing is off limits when it comes to sharing a Throwback Thursday photo.The popular social media trend has taken on a life of its own, and we love seeing celebs like Mandy Moore, Blake Lively, and Justin Timberlake joining in on the nostalgic fun.

For years, stars have participated in Throwback Thursday — or #TBT — and have taken fans on a walk down memory lane, before the glitz, glamour, and six-figure paychecks. So, in honor of the weekly event, we’ve rounded up some of the greatest, most awe-inducing celebrity throwback photos.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is all of us regretting that time we tried out bangs in this throwback snap. “Whenever I have the inclination to cut bangs again, I’ll just look at this pic. Thanks mom!” she wrote.

Reese Witherspoon

“Wait… is this my real hair color?” the actress captioned this adorable throwback photo from way back when.

Susan Lucci

It’s been 50 years since the now-legendary star first appeared on All My Children captioning, “January 10, 1970—the first day I stepped onto the All My Children stage as Erica Kane. Thank you to all of you!!!”

Barack & Michelle Obama

In keeping up with his annual tradition, President Obama shared this super-sweet photo of himself and former First Lady Michelle for her birthday in 2019 captioning, ” I knew it way back then and I’m absolutely convinced of it today — you’re one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday!”

Jennifer Aniston

The Friends star nailed the smoldering look even as a little kid — and hilariously paired the black-and-white throwback photo with a current version of the pose. “#TBT In style, then and now…” she captioned the post.

Nicole Kidman

The actress shared this beautiful black-and-white image with her daughter Faith in honor of her ninth birthday back in December. “Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith!” she wrote.

Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian

Shortly after New Year’s Eve, Kim shared this throwback photo with her sisters, Kourtney and Khloe, and while fans appreciated the sisters’ adorably coordinated outfits, they were more fixated on the 39-year-old’s resemblance to her eldest daughter North. “I can’t get over how much you look like North, Kim!!” one fan commented, while another added, “North actually looks a lot like Kim. Those eyelashes 😍.”

Justin Timberlake

The “Sexyback” singer offered a glimpse into his childhood when he shared this sweet photo with his mother from his younger years. “My day one 🙏 Happy Mother’s Day, I love you!” he wrote.

Candace Cameron

The actress couldn’t help but acknowledge Full House‘s 32nd anniversary in September 2019 with a cast photo that included co-stars Jodie Sweetin, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, and John Stamos. “Full House premiered 32 years ago and I’m having a FULL ON moment 🙏🏼What a journey it’s been…my heart is filled with so much gratitude & love,” she wrote.

Blake Lively

The mother-of-two proudly shared this photo of herself from when she attended a Spice Girls concert back in 1997. She’s clearly got the whole Baby Spice look down!

Paris Hilton

The heiress shared this photo of herself along with sister Nicky Hilton cozying up to singer Paula Abdul. “@NickyHilton and I #LovingLife with our #TeenIdol @PaulaAbdul,” she wrote.

A version of this article was originally published January 2020.