Still mourning the loss of the Lizzie McGuire reboot? We have some news that may cheer you up. Hilary Duff’s Younger is getting a sequel novel due out in July 2020 — and we have a sneak peek at the cover. Pamela Redmond’s 2005 novel Younger was adapted into the TV Land series in 2015, and her sequel, Older, is a much-needed followup.

Produced by Sex and the City creator Darren Star, Younger has aired six seasons so far and was already renewed for a seventh. The series, like the book, tells the story of Liza Miller, a 40-year-old who faked her way into a publishing job by pretending to be a 20-something. Redmond’s sequel, Older, picks back up 10 years after Younger left off — and our heroine Liza is in quite the dilemma.

Here’s the official description from Simon & Schuster :

New York or Los Angeles? Romance or commitment? Younger…or older? Liza Miller never dreamed that anyone would be interested in her life, let alone buy a book about it. But everything changes when, on the eve of her fiftieth birthday, she publishes a thinly veiled novel about a woman posing as a millennial called Younger—which her old friend Kelsey wants to turn into a TV show. Liza is off to Los Angeles to help Kelsey write the pilot. But that means leaving behind her on-again off-again boyfriend Josh, her pregnant daughter, and her best friend Maggie. Can Liza find happiness in her new adventure if it means leaving everyone she loves? Yet as Liza is swept up in the heady world of Hollywood, she finds herself thinking less and less of her life back home in New York. And when she meets Hugo Fielding—the devastatingly handsome and incredibly flirtatious Brit playing her boss on the show—she toes the line between having a crush and falling in love. Torn between New York and Los Angeles, a familiar love and a risky one, an established career and a shot at stardom, Liza must decide if it’s too late to go to the ball…and if she even wants to. From the author of the beloved Younger, this is an endearing, hilarious, and relatable tale of second chances and new beginnings that proves: the best thing about getting Older is that you finally get to be yourself.

If it’s anything like Younger, we’re expecting a page-turner you can’t put down, with plenty of laughs along the way. And luckily, Redmond’s sequel means Duff’s TV show should have at least another few years of content — so whether or not Lizzie McGuire is picked back up, Duff won’t be leaving our TV screens any time soon.