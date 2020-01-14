Watching Pink and her husband Carey Hart take their kiddos dirt biking has us questioning our level of cool family outings. Pink and Hart’s latest Instagram posts provide the most recent evidence that the trailblazing pop star and her man are by every measure the fun mom and dad.

On their social platforms, the couple shared a series of video clips that reveal the way the family spent their Sunday together: on dirt bikes. Daughter Willow, 8, appears fully confident on her new ride. And James, who is only 2, headed out on the quad bike with former motocross athlete dad taking the lead as dust billows.

“Family ride day,” pink captioned her clip, using the emoji for a hand making a rock-n-roll gesture.

Fans just adored catching a glimpse into the special (if a bit daring) family outing. “Freaking love this,” one wrote, with many others echoing similar sentiments.

Days earlier, Pink also used her Instagram platform to wish Hart a happy anniversary. Showing a series of couple pics, including a shot from their wedding, she wrote, “So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times.”