EntertainmentCelebrities

Pink Takes Her Kids Out on Dirt Bikes for ‘Family Ride Day’

by

Watching Pink and her husband Carey Hart take their kiddos dirt biking has us questioning our level of cool family outings. Pink and Hart’s latest Instagram posts provide the most recent evidence that the trailblazing pop star and her man are by every measure the fun mom and dad.

On their social platforms, the couple shared a series of video clips that reveal the way the family spent their Sunday together: on dirt bikes. Daughter Willow, 8, appears fully confident on her new ride. And James, who is only 2, headed out on the quad bike with former motocross athlete dad taking the lead as dust billows.

“Family ride day,” pink captioned her clip, using the emoji for a hand making a rock-n-roll gesture.

View this post on Instagram

Family ride day 🤘🏽

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Fans just adored catching a glimpse into the special (if a bit daring) family outing. “Freaking love this,” one wrote, with many others echoing similar sentiments.

Days earlier, Pink also used her Instagram platform to wish Hart a happy anniversary. Showing a series of couple pics, including a shot from their wedding, she wrote, “So many years, So many hairstyles @hartluck…..We’ve been at this thing a long time, babe. It isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful it’s ours. I love our family. Thank you for walking in front of me, beside me, and right behind me at times.”

 

Comments

New in Entertainment

View article
Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Feel ‘Bad Blood’ in the Royal Family Pushed Them Out?

Did Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Feel ‘Bad Blood’ in the Royal Family Pushed Them Out?

View article
Hannah Ann 'The Bachelor' Season 24

The Bachelor Week 2 Recap: Hold Your Champagne Bottles Close

The Bachelor Week 2 Recap: Hold Your Champagne Bottles Close

View article
'Older' Book Cover

The Book Behind Hilary Duff’s Younger Is Getting a Sequel — & We Have an Exclusive Look at the Cover

The Book Behind Hilary Duff’s Younger Is Getting a Sequel — & We Have an Exclusive Look at the Cover

View article
Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia James

Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia James Just Launched New Mommy & Baby Workouts

Gabrielle Union & Daughter Kaavia James Just Launched New Mommy & Baby Workouts

View article
Will This Season of 'The Bachelor'

Will This Season of The Bachelor be the Most Dramatic Yet? Host Chris Harrison Weighs In

Will This Season of The Bachelor be the Most Dramatic Yet? Host Chris Harrison Weighs In

View article
Twitter Goes Nuts Over How Many

Twitter Is Losing It Over How Many White Men Just Got 2020 Oscar Nominations

Twitter Is Losing It Over How Many White Men Just Got 2020 Oscar Nominations

ad