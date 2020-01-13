The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on Jan 12. hosted by Taye Diggs is said to predict many Academy Award winners. The show brought out some of our favorite A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Laura Dern, and Charlize Theron in addition to Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, and more of the This Is Us cast whose looks simply stunned.

And while the season 3 finale of This Is Us left us with many questions, seeing the cast at The Critics’ Choice Awards was a much-needed reminder that answers are soon coming our way as season 4 is set to return Jan 14.

Take a look at these photos to see the Pearson family slay the blue carpet.

Justin Hartley

Chrissy Metz

Mandy Moore

Sterling K. Brown

Susan Kelechi Watson

Milo Ventimiglia