Katharine McPhee Hilariously Shuts Down Troll Who Criticized Her Singing

There are two things Katharine McPhee can do really well — sing and shut down her haters. After an online troll shared a less-than-positive comment about the singer’s performance on her husband David Foster‘s live concert album, An Intimate Evening with David Foster, she took to her social media to stand up for herself in the most epic way possible.

Calling out McPhee’s cover of “To Love You More,” which was originally performed by Celine Dion, the fan wrote, “Dear @katharinemcphee don’t EVER sing ‘to love you more’!!! The fact that @officialdfoster would let you butcher that song – a classic at that, WOW!”

But the 35-year-old wasn’t going to let a comment like that fly. Taking to her own Twitter, the American Idol alum shared a eight-second clip of herself hitting an incredibly impressive high note — clearly proving that she’s more than capable of handling such a difficult song.

“I’d like to see you try this, bitch,” she captioned the clip.

And just like that… she silenced the hater. After her response, plenty of fans came to McPhee’s defense and shared supportive comments. “A FREAKING LEGEND LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,” one comment read while another shared, “Handling criticism exclusively like this in 2020.”

“You’re awesome, jealous people just have to hate! Rock on our Queen!” added another fan.

McPhee first stepped into the spotlight during season 5 of American Idol where her vocal talent was celebrated and she came in second place. She’s since released five successful albums.