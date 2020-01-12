Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Spotted on Date Night After Alisha Wainwright Drama

Working through their issues! Despite having a rocky end to 2019 due to some serious relationship drama, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel appear to be making their marriage work in the new year. The couple was recently spotted sharing quality time together for the first time since the singer was photographed getting cozy with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright.

According to a source, the couple attended the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles and shared dinner together. “Jessica and Justin kept to themselves and other restaurant goers left them alone. Justin had his attention focused on Jessica and after they had dinner they left together.”

“They had lunch at Wolfgang Puck at the hotel earlier in the week,” the source added. “They also had dinner there with friends the other night.”

The couple has been working on their relationship ever since the father-of-one admittedly had a “lapse in judgement” during an alcohol-infused night in New Orleans. Back in November, he was photographed touching and holding hands with Wainwright — a night he certainly regrets now.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote on Instagram in defense of his actions. “I drank way too much that night and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

But it appears now that the couple — who share 4-year-old son Silas — is focused on the future and strengthening their marriage. Back in December, a source revealed that Timberlake and Biel were “moving on” and “putting it all aside and focusing on their future together as a family.”