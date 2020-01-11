Kim Kardashian Reveals She’s ‘Happy’ in 2020 With Adorable New Photos of Son Saint

Kim Kardashian has a million reasons to be happy in the new year. One of them? Her adorable 4-year-old son Saint West. The reality star took to Instagram over the weekend to share three precious black-and-white photos of her oldest son grinning ear-to-ear and compared the images to how she feels about the year 2020 so far.

“Going into 2020 as happy as Saint!!!” she captioned the series of pics.

The past year has been a pivotal one for the 39-year-old, who welcomed her fourth child, son Psalm, with husband Kanye West — and now, her family, which also includes daughters North and Chicago, finally feels “complete.”

“I feel so complete. I really do feel like four is the perfect number [of kids] for me,” the mother-of-four revealed on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I feel so full, in the best way.”

The business woman also has plenty of career opportunities coming her way in 2020. Not only is her beauty business, KKW Beauty, more successful than ever, but she’s currently studying to become a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. Her decision to become an attorney came after she successfully plead for clemency for former inmate Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving time for a non-violent drug conviction.

“I love to be put in a situation where I can have a conversation with someone who might not be inclined to think much of me, because I can guarantee they will have a different opinion and understand what’s important to me after they’ve met me.”

And if you thought that Kim’s plate was full enough, think again. The reality star also launched her brand new shapewear line, Skims, which has since branched out to loungewear and sleepwear — and we can only imagine there will be more items added to the line as well.

Though we’re only a handful of days into 2020 so far, we’re not surprised that Kim is loving the new year. And luckily for fans, Kim’s exciting year ahead will be documented on the upcoming season of her family’s reality show.