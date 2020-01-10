Always one to be honest with her followers, Amy Schumer just revealed she is undergoing IVF with husband Chris Fischer. The hope? That they’ll ultimately be able to grow their family. The heartrending reality? An exhausting, painful struggle — and Schumer, in a moment of vulnerability, reaching out to her followers for advice on helping her get through the process of in vitro fertilization.

Schumer and Fischer became first-time parents back in May when they welcomed son Gene into the world. Throughout her pregnancy, Schumer remained transparent about her extreme morning sickness (known officially as hyperemesis gravidarum). Now, they’re taking steps to add to their brood, but it isn’t proving to be an easy journey so far. Schumer took to Instagram on Thursday, sharing a photo of her belly. Above her C-section scar on either side of her abdomen appears to be dark bruising, presumably from fertility shots.

“I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me, please do. My number is in my bio,” she wrote. She continued, explaining their plan. “We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling.”

Friends and followers quickly flooded Schumer’s feed with support. Wrote Selena Gomez, “I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!” Katie Couric encouraged the comedian, saying, “You got this mama. Sending you lots of love!” Miranda Sings star Colleen Ballinger gushed, “You are amazing. Can’t even imagine what you’re going through. Sending you all the love and support in the world.”

And, naturally, there were those who commiserated with Schumer on a deeply personal level. “No one can understand how physically, mentally and emotionally daunting IVF is unless you’ve gone through it yourself. All the freaking injections,” commented Fit Body App creator Anna Victoria. “Just remember this is only a small moment in time that is going to change your life forever. It’s so hard, but it’s worth it. Cuddle up with some Netflix and ice cream and take advantage of the downtime. What you’re doing (both for yourself and spreading awareness) is amazing.”

We couldn’t have said it better ourselves. Sending positive vibes to Schumer, Fisher and all the other parents out there on the IVF journey.