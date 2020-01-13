Whether you have a jam-packed schedule filled with endless meetings or you’re a stay-at-home mom dealing with an unpredictable toddler, it’s totally normal to need a little motivation at the start of each week. Life gets tough, and even the strongest, most powerful women in Hollywood know that all too well. So don’t let the Monday blues get you down — read on for 15 inspirational and motivational quotes from strong female stars including Jennifer Aniston, Kelly Clarkson, and Meghan Markle.

Jennifer Lopez

“I had found that taking risks, being true to myself, and making decisions with good intentions can exceed even my own expectations.”

Cameron Diaz

“I can’t think of anything that anyone has ever accomplished without having some sort of self-discipline. Without knowing how to work for it. Without learning how to earn it.”

Meghan Markle

“I’ve never wanted to be a lady who lunches — I’ve always wanted to be a woman who works. And this type of work is what feeds my soul and fuels my purpose.”

Amy Schumer

“I say if I’m beautiful. I say if I’m strong. You will not determine my story – I will.”

Jennifer Aniston

“People who avoid the brick walls — all power to ya, but we all have to hit them sometimes in order to push through to the next level, to evolve.”

Reese Witherspoon

“I’ve realized that life is too short to spend my time with anybody who doesn’t appreciate me, treat me with respect, or bring value to the relationship.”

Michelle Obama

“You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages.”

Demi Lovato

“Your imperfections make you beautiful, they make you who you are. So just be yourself, love yourself for who you are and just keep going.”

Blake Lively

“It’s the choice. You have to wake up every day and say, ‘There’s no reason today can’t be the best day of my life.'”

Kelly Clarkson

“My experiences remind me that it’s those black clouds that make the blue skies even more beautiful.”

Kim Kardashian West

“If I don’t like something that’s going on in my life, I change it. And I don’t sit and complain about it for a year.”

Bethenny Frankel

“No matter where you are right now, no matter far along you are on your own path, don’t wait to ‘have it all’ to celebrate. You’re never going to figure it all out. Make being happy your business, all along the way. Life can’t be one long, tough haul, with a little party at the end. What good is that? Life should be punctuated with celebrations and you have to build them into your time because being happy isn’t easy.”

Beyonce

“I don’t have to prove anything to anyone, I only have to follow my heart and concentrate on what I want to say to the world. I run my world.”

Lori Greiner

“A brilliant idea doesn’t guarantee a successful invention. Real magic comes from a brilliant idea combined with willpower, tenacity, and a willingness to make mistakes.”

Lady Gaga

“Do not allow people to dim your shine because they are blinded. Tell them to put some sunglasses on.”