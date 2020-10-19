What don’t we owe to Ashley Graham?! The new mom has dedicated her professional life to proving that sexy exists at every size and shape — including when you’re pregnant. These nude photos of Ashley Graham send such an empowering message to women out there struggling with the changes pregnancy has brought to their body. For that, and for so much more, Graham is a modern-day hero.

Graham’s January 2020 Vogue cover included a stunning photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz, in which the model stripped down and showed off her naked baby bump in a series of completely stunning photos. But while Graham’s Vogue snaps may have helped bring her message of body positivity while pregnant to the general public, her Instagram followers know she’s been grappling with it for a while.

On August 18, just a few days after announcing her pregnancy to the world, Graham posted a close-up photo of her naked torso and all her stretch marks. “Same same but a little different,” she wrote — and in many ways, that’s the message she’s sending with these pictures. Graham has always been about showcasing and celebrating her body’s beauty, especially in a world that can be so judgmental about what types of bodies that should and should not be on display.

Now, with Graham celebrating 9 months since giving birth to son Isaac, let’s take a look back at her most empowering naked and pregnant snaps.

October 2020

“Can’t believe Isaac is 9 months today! 9 months in, 9 months out,” the 32-year-old wrote on Instagram. “Thank you to this phenomenal team for making my labor and delivery so smooth. We are so lucky to have the support from these amazing women!”

September 2020

“Love this so much I could cry,” a fan commented on Graham’s photo. “Real women have curves, stretch marks, C-section marks, you name it. Thank you for making the stigma disappear.”

August 2020

February 2020

January 2020

Hot mama! The pregnant and glowy-as-ever Graham posted to Instagram on Jan. 14 with this message: “beside myself with excitement to meet you, lil man.”

Graham also shared some sexy behind-the-scenes shots from her shoot with husband Justin Ervin on her story.

The nine-month-and-counting model posted a bonus selfie video too: “He’s trying to escape. And i would gladly appreciate it.”

December 2019

Next up: Graham’s iconic Vogue shoot. She highlighted a photo featuring Ervin, writing, “When I look at this picture, I get so emotional because this moment feels bigger than me. It’s indicative of our entire relationship – my husband @mrjustinervin supporting me ALWAYS from day one.”

Later in December of 2019, Graham had an epic shoot with Cass Bird, and posted two gorgeous black-and-white snaps to her Instagram. “Justin and I cannot wait to be parents and we are thankful for the love and the support around us,” she wrote. “If we could have dreamed of what our lives could have been we would’ve fallen short of how much is truly in store for us. In this new decade, I encourage you to love hard and dream big, live in the moment and appreciate the journey because the best is truly yet to come.”

November 2019

“Baby boy is the size of a coconut this week,” Graham announced excitedly on Instagram. Her nearly-naked body fully on display, and absolutely glowing from head to toe.

October 2019

“Getting bigger and bigger and trying to embrace my new body everyday,” Graham wrote under this video. “It’s a journey and I’m so thankful to have such a supportive community.”

August 2019

This was Graham’s first naked and pregnant photo, posted to Instagram. Fans praised her for not trying to cover up her stretch marks, and for celebrating the changes her body was going through.

Just a day later, Graham showed off her bump again: “Naps are a new non-negotiable,” she wrote. So true — though we don’t exactly look as glam as Graham does while napping.

Work it! Graham wasn’t going to let her baby bump stop her from getting a perfect NYC rooftop shot (and then a goofy one to post right after).

