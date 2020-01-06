EntertainmentCelebrities

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After a Ferrari Crashes Into Her Restaurant: ‘We Are Not a Drive-Thru’

Vanderpump Rules star and restaurant mogul Lisa Vanderpump is managing to keep her sense of humor after a very scary incident at one of her West Hollywood eateries. A car crashed through the front of her restaurant PUMP, causing damage and sending one person to the hospital — but thankfully no one was seriously hurt.

On Sunday, January 5, a silver Ferrari careened right into the front patio area of the popular restaurant lounge located on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. It’s among the hospitality venues in the collection owned by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum — and now there’s some major cleaning up to do.

The luxury auto smashed right through the railing that surrounded the alfresco dining space, sending glass shattering all over the space, as evident in photos. During the incident, one person sustained injuries and went to the hospital following the crash, according to KTLA, which also reports the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Hollywood Division is further investigating what led to the crash.

Although Vanderpump’s restaurant sustained damage, she took to Instagram to express her gratitude that no one was gravely hurt — in her signature cheeky tone. “No. We are not a Drive-Thru,” she captioned a photo showing the extent of the damage. “Thank God no one was hurt.”

Some of the reality star’s fans and followers commented on the post speculating that the crash might have been caused by some of Vanderpump’s former RHOBH castmates, with whom she famously feuded. Totally unfounded of course, but Instagram does love a conspiracy theory.

