In the awards show world, sometimes the real fun takes place where the cameras aren’t rolling. Case in point? What you didn’t see on TV at the 2020 Golden Globes. The first big night of awards show season, the Golden Globes ceremony is known for being one of Hollywood’s best parties of the year — the laid-back cousin of the Oscars, it’s a night when stars eat, drink and engage in general merriment inside the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. With that vibe, it’s only natural that there are some interesting exchanges behind the scenes.

Sure, you watched as presenters handed out golden statuettes in categories like Best Motion Picture and Best Performance. You laughed as host Ricky Gervais skewered fellow celebrities with his biting wit. And you cried (c’mon, admit it) as some of your favorite stars delivered truly inspirational speeches from the stage. But you didn’t see all of the night’s big moments because, well, the cameras can’t exactly cover everywhere.

Curious about what you may have missed at this A-list soiree? Well, we’re about to fill you in on the extracurricular shenanigans that went down during the star-studded night. From Queen Bey’s arrival to Jason Momoa’s after-party snacking, here are some of the not-seen-on-TV highlights from the 2020 Golden Globes.

Kerry Washington & Jennifer Aniston’s Red-Carpet Run-In

And by run-in, we obviously mean fangirling over each other! Just as Ryan Seacrest grabbed Kerry Washington for an E! News interview, she caught sight of Jennifer Aniston — and the women enjoyed a super-sweet moment of mutual admiration. Since they share a co-star in Reese Witherspoon, can we get a Washington-Aniston collab next?

Kit Harington & Rose Leslie’s Arrival

Prior to Kit Harington surfacing on the red carpet, the internet collectively pondered the same question. No, it wasn’t whether he’d win Best Actor in a Television Series — Drama for his iconic turn as Jon Snow. It was, “Will Rose Leslie be with him?” Happily, the Game of Thrones actor’s wife did join him. Bonus? Their wholesome, hand-holding PDA made everyone swoon.

ScarJo, Nicole Kidman and Renée Zellweger’s Power Circle

Friend groups we'd like to be a part of: A thread #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/gCJ5x5WNt8 — E! News (@enews) January 6, 2020

When Johannson, Kidman and Zellweger found themselves inhabiting the same red-carpet square footage, the women joined hands and stood together in what looked like a glorious coven. “Are you hanging in there?” Zellweger thoughtfully asked ScarJo, who admitted she was “so nervous.”

Quentin Tarantino’s Description of Leo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt

Quentin Tarantino explains how he cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, his "fever dream" choices for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" https://t.co/oWOsq8YtW4 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/yMZPDN8SQv — Variety (@Variety) January 6, 2020

When asked if he’d always seen Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino made an oh-so-Tarantino revelation. “They were definitely the people that I had in my fever dream about who would be fantastic to do this, but I couldn’t count on getting those guys. That’s the crazy casting coup of the decade,” Tarantino gushed. Those two, a fever dream? Yeah, that tracks!

Beyoncé & Jay-Z Sneaking In

Imagine being able to make Beyoncé and JAY-Z laugh like this. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/R4UB5kMzv7 — Almeda. stans a liar (@unapologhetto) January 6, 2020

Did you catch Queen Bey and King Jay arrive? Yeah, us either. That’s why Twitter blew up when the Golden Globes broadcast panned to the crowd during a winning category only to reveal this power couple — looking, not surprisingly, stunning AF. They even brought their own champagne. Because that’s what GOATs do.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge Making Us Love Her Even More

Fleabag Best Actress Winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge is auctioning off the designer suit she wore to the Golden Globe awards this evening, with the proceeds going toward relief in Australia amid devastating wildfires. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/KKOXiU4R1r — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) January 6, 2020

Seriously, we realize this doesn’t seem possible, but it is (loving her any more than you already do, that is). Because speaking to reporters backstage the Golden Globes, the Fleabag creator and star revealed she’s auctioning off the amazing pantsuit she wore for the Golden Globes… and she’s donating the proceeds to Australia for relief in their fight against catastrophic wildfires ravaging the area.

Jason Momoa in a Tank Top at the After Party

Jason Mamoa is eating a burger in his tank top at the WB / In Style party. #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/Ab3TfPaYHQ — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 6, 2020

Honest to goodness, y’all, there’s nothing this man does that doesn’t delight the hell out of us. After looking amazing upon arrival in a jewel-toned velvet Tom Ford blazer, he stripped down to a black tank top, pulled his hair into his signature man-bun and downed a burger while rubbing elbows with other guests at the In Style after-party. Even better? It looks as though he gave his jacket to wife Lisa Bonet to keep her warm.