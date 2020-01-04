A child’s birthday party is an exciting event for any new mom to plan, but when you’re Kylie Jenner — it’s taken to a whole new level. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter Stormi Webster turns two years old on Feb. 1, and to say the billionaire mama is planning an extravagant party would be an understatement. In fact, Kylie recently revealed that she’s planning a part two to the outrageous, over-the-top first birthday party she threw for her little one last year.

The 22-year-old — who is teaming up with celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss for the special occasion — took to her Instagram Stories to share a document which shows the event name and date of the upcoming party. She paired the photo with a series of smiley face emojis.

If StormiWorld2 is anything like the original StormiWorld event, there’s no doubt Kylie’s adorable little girl is going to have the time of her life. Inspired by Travis Scott’s album, Astroworld, StormiWorld is a personalized theme park centered around the toddler — complete with rides, games, live performances, a gift shop, and an entryway that’s literally shaped like the pint-sized fashionista’s face.

“I had to go all out for my baby,” Kylie revealed on Instagram. All out, indeed.

The mother-of-one also shared a heartfelt message for her little girl last February in honor of her first birthday. “How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby,” she wrote. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up, Storm. I wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours.”

Even though Stormi won’t remember much from the first year of her life, it was important for the reality star to celebrate in style for her only child. “I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. My love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life. Happy birthday to my angel on earth.”

The bar is set extremely high for Stormi — and we can’t wait to see what kind of blowout bash she gets come February!