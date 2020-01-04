New couple alert? Fans can’t help but wonder what the heck is going on between Charlize Theron and Bachelor star Peter Weber after the duo seemingly engaged in quite a bit of flirting on social media over the past week. And now, the Bombshell actress is getting candid about her passion for The Bachelor — and specifically, this season’s upcoming lead.

“Look, he’s like half my age — not that that should matter, but, no, he’s great,” she told Entertainment Tonight, seemingly denying any real romance but adding that she’s “super excited” for season 24 to premiere on Jan. 6.

The actress made headlines on Dec. 28 when she shared a black and white photo of herself standing next to a promotional advertisement for the new season. “Expect turbulence,” the ad reads, playing off of the fact that Peter is a pilot.

“Turbulence I like,” Charlize captioned the flirty photo.

It didn’t take long for the hunky pilot to respond with a cheeky photo of his own. Sharing his own black and white photo to Instagram, the 28-year-old posed next to a Dior advertisement which features the 44-year-old.

“Turbulence can be fun,” he wrote, clearly calling out the star.

Fans and celebrities alike quickly flooded the comments section. “Shoot your shot!” former Bachelor star Colton Underwood wrote, while Bachelor host Chris Harrison applauded the reality star for his clever response. “Well played kid…well played,” he wrote.

But while this relationship would be an unexpected, totally adorable pairing, it looks like it’s nothing more than just some innocent flirting. When asked if Peter reached out via direct message on Instagram, Charlize responded, “No. I don’t even know really what a DM is, let’s be honest,” she admitted, before adding a bit more mystery. “Maybe yes? I don’t think so. No. I think it’s all in fun.”

“I love the show,” she continued. “I’ve missed it. And I’m just so glad that the show premieres in the winter when it’s dark early because my kids don’t know what time I send them to bed but like 5:45pm. As soon as it’s dark, [I watch The Bachelor].”