The Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) announced the winners of the 9th AACTA International Awards at the Mondrian in Los Angeles Friday evening. Saoirse Ronan won Best Lead Actress for her performance as Jo March in Little Women and while accepting her award told the audience how very lucky she feels.

“Thank you so much to ACCTA for this, it’s so lovely,” the actress said.” I’ve worked with so many Australians since I was about 10 with Cate Blanchett, and Margot and Guy Pearce, Gillian Armstrong, and all these amazing people so I kind of feel like I’ve grown up with Aussies just sort of showing me the way as I’ve grown up as an actor.”

The 25-year-old actress is grateful to be doing what she loves. “Thank you very much,” she continued. “I’m very lucky that I get to do this, and I’m very lucky that Greta gave me the role, and the pleasure was kind of all mine.”

Ronan has earned her fourth Golden Globe nomination for her role in Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic. And Ronan was not the only 2020 Golden Globe nominee to take home an AACTA Friday evening —Adam Driver won Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of stage director Charlie Barber in Marriage Story, the same performance also scored him a Golden Globe nomination.

If the AACTA’s are any indication, maybe we’ll be seeing these two talents take home gold Sunday evening.