Golden Globes 2020: The Most Shocking Red Carpet Looks

Tonight’s the night! The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards celebrates the best of television and film — but let’s face it, it’s all about the fashion. And Hollywood’s hottest stars didn’t disappoint. The prestigious award show kicked off with plenty of memorable A-listers arriving in style including Sofia Vergara, Nicole Kidman, and Rita Wilson. Charlize Theron, who’s nominated for Best Actress for her knockout performance in Bombshell, dazzled on the red carpet in her off-the-shoulder green and black ensemble, while Jennifer Aniston, who’s up for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama for her work in Apple TV’s Morning Show looked stunning dressed in a classic black dress that cinched at the waist with a belt. But they weren’t the only ones who turned heads tonight.

While some stars played it safe with simple, yet elegant looks, several stars, like Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Carson, and Joey King, stepped things up a notch and turned quite a few heads in the process.

Read on for the most daring red carpet looks from the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

Kerry Washington

Va va voom! The actress left little to the imagination when she hit the red carpet tonight.

Jennifer Lopez

The holiday season has come and gone, but JLo still wrapped herself up like a beautiful present for the Golden Globes.

Taylor Swift

Walking on sunshine! The 30-year-old popstar spiced things up on the red carpet in this dramatic dressed covered in sunflowers.

Scarlett Johansson

Lady in red! The actress’ Golden Globes look added just the right amount of drama.

Sofia Carson

So many frills! The Disney Channel star ensured all eyes were on her when she hit the red carpet in this dramatic blush pink dress.

Joey King

Are we being hypnotized? The actress, known for her work in Ramona and Beezus and The Conjuring dared to be different in this out-of-the-ordinary dress.

Thomasin McKenzie

Ruffles for days! The New Zealand actress is hard to miss in this soft grey, red carpet look.

Billy Porter

Business up top, party down below. Leave it to the Broadway star to bring the drama with his Golden Globes look. Porter donned this Alex Vinash white suit that he paired with a feathered, lengthy train.