Victoria Beckham Has One 'Strict' Rule About Dinner for David & the Kids

Ah, to be a fly on the wall in the Beckham home! With their unreal good looks and effortless charm, we’re always eager for more details on what the Beckhams home life looks like. Victoria Beckham just revealed her “strict’ rule about dinner for David and kids Brooklyn, Harper, Romeo, and Cruz, and it’s a sweet family tradition we can get behind.

In a new interview from Harper’s Bazaar UK, Beckham said this about her home life: “With the kids, both David and I are really hands-on. Yes, I’m up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We’re very strict about that when we’re in London – at 6 pm we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot — we’re a very close family.”

Honestly, being able to get everyone together around the dinner table at 6 p.m. sounds ideal — but for most families, including the Beckhams, it’s often out of reach. Victoria acknowledges that her career comes first in many ways: “I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion,” she explains. “So I love going to work.”

But that just makes her value her time at home all the more, and seriously prioritize whatever time the six of them can spend together. She tells Harper’s Bazaar she feels a new peace these days and credits that feeling to her family. “It’s taken me a long, long time to recognize that by 45 years old, actually I’m all right. I work hard, I look OK, I’ve got four children that I’m incredibly proud of, a wonderful husband and I feel content.”

“When you’re growing up, you obsess over the silliest of things,” the former Spice Girl concludes, “but when you get older, you learn how to be comfortable in your own skin.”

