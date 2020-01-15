What All the Celebrity Book Clubs Have Been Reading This Month

If your New Year’s resolution was to read more, and it’s halfway through the month and you still haven’t picked up a book, you’ve come to the right place. Truth be told, picking a new book can be daunting with all the options out there, and there’s nothing like having one of your favorite stars help you pick the perfect one.

If you’re new to following along with a celebrity book club, there’s no better time like the present. It’s a new year (a new decade, even), and for these first few weeks, it can feel like anything is possible. By following along with a book club, you also gain access to a huge community of fellow readers who can help you stay on track and keep you motivated. Chances are, your gung-ho attitude may waver ever-so-slightly come February — and that’s when the extra push of keeping up with the group can help you out.

Ready to fill that Amazon shopping cart? Here are all the books your favorite stars are reading this month.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine book club is reading Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid this January, a debut novel about race, class, and privilege centering on the story of a young babysitter and her employer. You know Witherspoon can sniff out a good story from a mile away, and this book is no exception.

Jenna Bush Hager

Jenna Bush Hager’s book club Read with Jenna is reading Dear Edward by Ann Napolitano, about a 12-year-old boy who is the sole survivor of a plane crash. (Yes, have the tissues ready.) This emotional powerhouse of a book is one you’ll be glad to read alongside other people since you’ll be dying to talk about it at the end of every chapter.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah’s Book Club is still reading Olive, Again by Elizabeth Strout — they paused discussion sections for the holidays, but started back up again on Jan. 6. If you’ve already finished the book, you can take them up on one of their Reading Resolutions, which they’re posting all month, like “read a book you should have read, but watched the movie instead.”

Andrew Luck

As always, Andrew Luck’s book club has two picks for the month: for young readers, there’s Quantum Physics for Babies by Chris Ferrie, and for “veteran” readers, there’s Legends of the Fall by Jim Harrison. The latter is a stunning collection of novellas that touch on war, family, revenge, and everything in between.