How Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Another year has officially come to a close, as hard as it is to believe (is it just us, or did we blink and 12 months flew by?). So, like the rest of us, stars said goodbye to 2019 and toasted to a fresh start with New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Some stars sent the year out with a literal bang, marveling over fireworks displays with friends and family. Some decided to keep it low-key this year, which we totally get — c’mon, the end of 2019 felt real livingroomish. Not surprisingly, many celebrities felt nostalgic about everything that happened over the previous 365 days and reflected on what that time meant to them. Plenty enjoyed major milestones last year, from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s wedding and all of the other momentous star occasions that monopolized headlines in 2019.
Then again, some celebrities celebrated the fact that 2019 was ending because, well, they weren’t exactly fans. Some stars didn’t even acknowledge that the countdown to 2020 had officially commenced. But regardless of how they felt about the year, Hollywood had a strong social media showing on New Year’s Eve. Keep scrolling to see how your favorite stars greeted the new decade.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon kept it cozy on New Year’s Eve by hanging out with son Deacon. No confetti? No problem! The teen tossed popcorn into the air while the Big Little Lies star sipped on an adult libation.
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez
It was a family affair for the Lopez-Rodriguez clan! The power couple posed for sweet snapshots with her twins Max and Emme and his kids Natasha and Elle, all dressed in their NYE best.
Drew Barrymore
Could Drew Barrymore be any cuter? As 2019 came to an end and 2020 beckoned, the Santa Clarita Diet star sent her trademark sentiment out into the universe: peace.
Ricky Martin
Some yacht, somewhere! Ricky Martin bid “bienvenido” to 2020 while floating on a boat off the coast of Dorado, Puerto Rico.
Mariah Carey
The singer and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, enjoyed the view of fireworks from the balcony of their Hard Rock Hotel room in the Dominican Republic.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
View this post on Instagram
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their holiday hiatus in Canada, but they did hop on social media long enough to share a year-end review video — including a brand new (super-cute) photo of baby Archie.
Nicole Kidman
The wife-of-the-year award goes to Nicole Kidman! The actor-producer extraordinaire rang in the new year her “favorite way”: at husband Keith Urban’s Nashville concert.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Not even this badass Game of Thrones alum and her musician hubby can resist cheesy New Year’s accessories. Jonas, who married Turner on May 1, called 2019 “the best year” of his life in the couple’s NYE snapshot. Later in the evening, Jonas performed in Miami with his brothers (aka The Jonas Brothers).
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling kicked off her festivities the proper way: with champagne! The actress looked fierce and festive in a sequined leopard print dress and glittery 2020 glasses.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Party people! Ha, j/k j/k. Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were “in bed before midnight” on NYE, snuggling up to their cute pups. Sounds pretty perfect, right?
Lena Headey
View this post on Instagram
I don’t think I’m going to make the midnights … So Happy New fucking Year to you all. May it be Aces , may you grab it by the nuts and explode in success !! Wrestle your demons into peaceful submission. And tell those you love just that. Peace and mental health in abundance 🧡🙌⭐️🥳
The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram early in the evening to wish her followers a Happy New Year because, well, she didn’t think she’d be able to stay away until midnight. Clearly, Lena Headey is all of us.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend
In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she shared her not-so-great NYE experience with a little humorous flair. Despite suffering from a sinus infection, she pulled it together to ring in the New Year with husband John Legend and friends.
Amber Tamblyn
View this post on Instagram
First New Years in five years without my sisters 😫😫😫 Who are the women you love and will be missing when you ring in the new year tonight? Tag them in the comments. And Happy New Year to all the strong bonds between women which have held us through thick and thin, hour after hour, year after year, election after election. Here’s to us in 2020. ♥️✨💫
Amber Tamblyn took a sentimental stroll down memory lane, reflecting on past NYE celebrations with — and this first one without — her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera and Blake Lively.
Mandy Moore
View this post on Instagram
There is a lot to ruminate on with the simultaneous end of year/end of decade combo. It’s easily been the most challenging and rewarding of my life. The first half of the decade was tricky but also an incubator of fundamental growth that paved the way for the latter half. I am truly grateful for the multitudes but definitely giddy with excitement for all that 2020 (and beyond) will usher in…. Wishing you all and yours a happy, healthy and fruitful New Year and Decade! Oh and here are some highlights of my 2019. Thanks for coming along for the ride, friends!! Xoxo
This Is Us star Mandy Moore ruminated on the past decade as it came to an end, admitting the first half was “tricky but also an incubator of fundamental growth that paved the way for the latter half.”
Neil Patrick Harris
Neil Patrick Harris said goodbye to 2019 with a serious shot of adrenaline. The actor shared a video of himself ziplining upside down in Costa Rica.
Hoda Kotb
Today co-host Hoda Kotb shared the sweetest snapshot of daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine wearing homemade “Happy New Year” paper crowns.
Hilaria & Alec Baldwin
View this post on Instagram
This year really did a number on me…but nothing that could ever make me lose sight of how fortunate I am. I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come. 2020, I welcome you with so much hope and such a desire to collaborate with you to make life happy and beautiful. Happy New Year’s Eve to you all 💛
Hilaria put the difficult past year behind her with the help of a kiss from husband Alec Baldwin. “I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come,” she wrote.
Kevin Hart
View this post on Instagram
It’s never about how you start…it’s always about the finish. Let’s all close out 2019 with a positive mindset and move into 2020 with the attitude of simply being better….it’s You against You & only You….Don’t loose your yourself by keeping yourself down. We are all winners if we choose to be!!!! Let’s all fucking be great….If it ain’t positive then it ain’t worth my time or energy…I want to inspire & motivate others…I will do my part…I promise. I love you all. Looking forward to making 2020 my bitch…I hope you are to!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh
Between a cheating scandal and life-threatening car accident, Kevin Hart had a less-than-ideal year. So, he’s admittedly ready for everything 2020 has to offer. “It’s never about how you start…it’s always about the finish. Let’s all close out 2019 with a positive mindset and move into 2020 with the attitude of simply being better,” he captioned an Instagram post.
Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid enjoyed the obligatory New Year’s Eve smooch to ring in 2020. The couple is currently on vacation in the U.K.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson gave a hilarious recap of her 2019, sharing a collage of photos and captioning it, “Birdie, family, weight gain, weight loss, boobs and no make up.”
Eva Longoria
Paradise, is that you? Eva Longoria spent her New Year’s Eve in enviable fashion: on a Cabo beach at sunset with her precious toddler Santiago Enrique Bastón.
Rebel Wilson
The Pitch Perfect star spent NYE in her native Australia (Sydney, to be exact) partying it up in the harbor with some of her closest friends.
