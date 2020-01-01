How Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen & More Stars Celebrated New Year’s Eve

Another year has officially come to a close, as hard as it is to believe (is it just us, or did we blink and 12 months flew by?). So, like the rest of us, stars said goodbye to 2019 and toasted to a fresh start with New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Some stars sent the year out with a literal bang, marveling over fireworks displays with friends and family. Some decided to keep it low-key this year, which we totally get — c’mon, the end of 2019 felt real livingroomish. Not surprisingly, many celebrities felt nostalgic about everything that happened over the previous 365 days and reflected on what that time meant to them. Plenty enjoyed major milestones last year, from Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s engagement to Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma’s wedding and all of the other momentous star occasions that monopolized headlines in 2019.

Then again, some celebrities celebrated the fact that 2019 was ending because, well, they weren’t exactly fans. Some stars didn’t even acknowledge that the countdown to 2020 had officially commenced. But regardless of how they felt about the year, Hollywood had a strong social media showing on New Year’s Eve. Keep scrolling to see how your favorite stars greeted the new decade.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon kept it cozy on New Year’s Eve by hanging out with son Deacon. No confetti? No problem! The teen tossed popcorn into the air while the Big Little Lies star sipped on an adult libation.

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

It was a family affair for the Lopez-Rodriguez clan! The power couple posed for sweet snapshots with her twins Max and Emme and his kids Natasha and Elle, all dressed in their NYE best.

Drew Barrymore

Could Drew Barrymore be any cuter? As 2019 came to an end and 2020 beckoned, the Santa Clarita Diet star sent her trademark sentiment out into the universe: peace.

Ricky Martin

Some yacht, somewhere! Ricky Martin bid “bienvenido” to 2020 while floating on a boat off the coast of Dorado, Puerto Rico.

Mariah Carey

The singer and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, enjoyed the view of fireworks from the balcony of their Hard Rock Hotel room in the Dominican Republic.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are wrapping up their holiday hiatus in Canada, but they did hop on social media long enough to share a year-end review video — including a brand new (super-cute) photo of baby Archie.

Nicole Kidman

The wife-of-the-year award goes to Nicole Kidman! The actor-producer extraordinaire rang in the new year her “favorite way”: at husband Keith Urban’s Nashville concert.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

Not even this badass Game of Thrones alum and her musician hubby can resist cheesy New Year’s accessories. Jonas, who married Turner on May 1, called 2019 “the best year” of his life in the couple’s NYE snapshot. Later in the evening, Jonas performed in Miami with his brothers (aka The Jonas Brothers).

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling kicked off her festivities the proper way: with champagne! The actress looked fierce and festive in a sequined leopard print dress and glittery 2020 glasses.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Party people! Ha, j/k j/k. Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom were “in bed before midnight” on NYE, snuggling up to their cute pups. Sounds pretty perfect, right?

Lena Headey

The Game of Thrones actress took to Instagram early in the evening to wish her followers a Happy New Year because, well, she didn’t think she’d be able to stay away until midnight. Clearly, Lena Headey is all of us.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

In true Chrissy Teigen fashion, she shared her not-so-great NYE experience with a little humorous flair. Despite suffering from a sinus infection, she pulled it together to ring in the New Year with husband John Legend and friends.

Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn took a sentimental stroll down memory lane, reflecting on past NYE celebrations with — and this first one without — her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars America Ferrera and Blake Lively.

Mandy Moore

This Is Us star Mandy Moore ruminated on the past decade as it came to an end, admitting the first half was “tricky but also an incubator of fundamental growth that paved the way for the latter half.”

Neil Patrick Harris

Neil Patrick Harris said goodbye to 2019 with a serious shot of adrenaline. The actor shared a video of himself ziplining upside down in Costa Rica.

Hoda Kotb

Today co-host Hoda Kotb shared the sweetest snapshot of daughters Haley Joy and Hope Catherine wearing homemade “Happy New Year” paper crowns.

Hilaria & Alec Baldwin

Hilaria put the difficult past year behind her with the help of a kiss from husband Alec Baldwin. “I grew a lot in 2019 and I have never been more excited for a New Year to come,” she wrote.

Kevin Hart

Between a cheating scandal and life-threatening car accident, Kevin Hart had a less-than-ideal year. So, he’s admittedly ready for everything 2020 has to offer. “It’s never about how you start…it’s always about the finish. Let’s all close out 2019 with a positive mindset and move into 2020 with the attitude of simply being better,” he captioned an Instagram post.

Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid enjoyed the obligatory New Year’s Eve smooch to ring in 2020. The couple is currently on vacation in the U.K.

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson gave a hilarious recap of her 2019, sharing a collage of photos and captioning it, “Birdie, family, weight gain, weight loss, boobs and no make up.”

Eva Longoria

Paradise, is that you? Eva Longoria spent her New Year’s Eve in enviable fashion: on a Cabo beach at sunset with her precious toddler Santiago Enrique Bastón.

Rebel Wilson

The Pitch Perfect star spent NYE in her native Australia (Sydney, to be exact) partying it up in the harbor with some of her closest friends.