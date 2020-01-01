This is what dreams are made of! We’re only one day into the new year, but it’s already shaping up to be a great one — kicking off with the first sneak peek of the new Lizzie McGuire series. The glimpse comes courtesy of a 2020 teaser trailer of soon-to-debut attractions on Disney+. And sorry, Baby Yoda, but you’re clearly going to have the share the spotlight with this nostalgic revival in the near future.

On the first pass, it almost seems as though Disney+ isn’t going to include the new Lizzie McGuire in its promo reel. Then, just as the trailer nears its end, it happens. The moment is brief (like, blink and you might miss it), but it delivers the first actual video footage of the revival. Sure, series’ star Hilary Duff has given us a few previews in photo format. However, seeing a video clip makes the series feel that much more real. It’s really happening, y’all, and hopefully sooner in 2020 than later.

As for the first look at the new series, Lizzie (Duff) can be seen leaning into a car window and speaking to someone behind the wheel. “Hi,” she says, seemingly out of breath. “It’s me.” And though fleeting, that should be enough to get fans pumped for what’s headed their way.

It’s been 15 years since the OG Lizzie McGuire debuted, so it goes without saying that a lot has transpired in those missing years. Per Disney+, Lizzie just turned 30, she has her dream job, a wonderful boyfriend and the kind of apartment most creative millennials would kill for. Yet, she’s still the same ol’ Lizzie in some ways — and that means she’s struggling with some self-doubt and uncertainty about her current stage of life.

Her real-life counterpart, on the other hand, seems to have hit her stride. Duff recently said “I do” to longtime love Matthew Koma. On Tuesday, she shared a new photo from their wedding to close out the year, captioning it, “Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy [the couple’s daughter]. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true.”

But hey, Duff is 32… Lizzie still has a few years to catch up to this level of life contentment. In the meantime, we can’t wait to watch her journey unfold.