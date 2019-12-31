Do you have your New Year’s resolutions ready? Julianne Hough’s husband Brooks Laich sure does — the How Men Think podcaster revealed his list of goals for 2020 via Instagram on Monday and, TBH, we’re impressed. In addition to being a better man in general, Laich specifically has his sights set on learning “more about intimacy and my sexuality.” And kudos to him for endeavoring to do so! It’s a healthy goal and one that a lot of people could likely benefit from adding to their own list of resolutions.

Laich did fans a solid by creating a blank “2020 Goals” template, filling it out first himself before sharing with fans so they could also fill in the blanks. Judging by Laich’s responses, we’re inclined to think 2020 will be a dynamic year for the retired hockey player (and Hough, by proxy). His tangible goals include things like traveling to Croatia/Turkey and playing the piano again. His intangible goals, though, suggest that Laich is a man who isn’t afraid of a little self-discovery. For “I want to be more,” he wrote, “Open to all things and present in my relationships.” For “I want to have,” he wrote, “More space in my day.”

And, yes, for “I want to learn,” he wrote, “More about intimacy and my sexuality.”

Laich opened up on a more personal level about the new year in an Instagram post. “I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is. Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important. It’s a new decade coming, a new sense of hope and opportunity — and a chance to step into an improved version of you,” he wrote.

If you ask us, it sounds as though Laich is on the right track toward “stepping into a new version” of himself in 2020. And something tells us Hough probably has similar goals for the next 365 days (or, in a larger sense, the decade). Earlier this year, she gave an interview that suggests she and Laich have already gotten a jump-start on their intimacy and sexuality exploration.

During a candid conversation on Laich’s podcast, the couple revealed that they’d used a test developed by sex educator Jaiya to map out their “intimate erotic blueprints.”

According to Hough, it is helping them to improve their compatibility. “When I took the test, I realized that there were certain things that gave me connection and intimacy that were different than what gave Brooks connection and intimacy,” she said, adding, “By almost learning each other’s language, sort of like love languages… it was almost like a menu of how we could please each other sexually, but also intimately.”