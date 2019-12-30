Caitlyn Jenner Reveals What Went Wrong With Kris Jenner: ‘There Was No Animosity’

It was 1991 when Olympian Bruce Jenner married Kris Jenner — but a lot has changed over the past several decades. Not only did the former athlete, now Caitlyn Jenner, publicly transition to a woman, her relationship with Kris also transitioned. The once happily married couple called it quits on their 22-year marriage in 2015, and now, nearly 5 years later, Caitlyn is reflecting on what exactly went wrong.

“Kris and I had a great relationship for a long time,” she told the Daily Mail. “We built an amazing family, but circumstances and people change. And I think the hardest thing is to be able to make those changes together and still be as strong.”

The reality star went on to explain that the couple didn’t split because she was transgender, but for “a million other reasons.” Caitlyn opened up about one of those reasons in her explosive tell-all book, Secrets of My Life. In the book, she pegged the family’s successful reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as a catalyst for the pair’s split, saying that the momager’s control issues ultimately affected the marriage.

“Our relationship didn’t work anymore and we mutually decided that it was time to split up. There was no animosity,” she continued.

But just because the pair didn’t make it as husband and wife, doesn’t mean they’re not committed to being friends. This past November, Caitlyn took to her Instagram page to share a tribute to her ex-wife for her birthday. “Happy birthday to this special woman! What an amazing mother and business woman you are. Love you,” she wrote.

And it’s clear the mother-of-six reciprocates those positive thoughts. She previously told Us Weekly that she’s always tried to be a “good friend” to her ex over the years. “I’ve really tried to be a good friend,” she admitted. “I try to be very understanding of how it must feel like to navigate a big huge family.”