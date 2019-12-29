Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Christmas in Canada Sounds Perfectly Magical

A holiday to remember! As fans already know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opted to spend “private family time” with son Archie in Canada this Christmas as opposed to participating in the traditional celebrations with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family members. And based on the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom waterfront mansion in Vancouver Island that the family of three stayed in, it’s safe to say they had a wonderful time ringing in the holiday with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

According to Daily Mail, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed on a luxurious four-acre property with two beaches, an 11,416-square-foot main house, and 2,349-square-foot guest cottage. The main house boasts a game room with a wet bar, media room, and wine tasting room — on top of a two-story living room which opens to the chef’s kitchen, complete with a pizza oven.

Even the weather was perfect for the royals’ Christmas vacation. Locals told Daily Mail that the temperature was “excellent” for the time of year and that the family enjoyed mostly sunshine.

On Christmas day, the official Instagram account of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a holiday greeting from the couple which read, “Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas.” And it sounds like theirs was just magical. Sure, it came with a little drama at first — but hey, what holiday is complete without it? Even though Queen Elizabeth reportedly was “disappointed” that Meghan and Harry chose not to spend the holidays with the rest of the royal family, she ultimately gave her blessing.

“Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” the statement released by Buckingham Palace read. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”