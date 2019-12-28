BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 04: Kourtney Kardashian attends SAMS Benefit for Syrian Refugees on May 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for The Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS))

It’s the holiday season — the season of giving, sharing, and… getting back together with ex-boyfriends, apparently. Kourtney Kardashian raised quite a few eyebrows after sharing a series of photos from her family’s annual Christmas Eve bash, with one photo in particular where the reality star is seen posing with ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition,” the mother of three wrote alongside photos of several family members, including son Mason, daughter Penelope, and sister Kim Kardashian. In the pic with Younes, which was conveniently placed in the middle of the batch, the couple is seen posing in front of a beautifully lit Christmas tree with the model’s hand placed on the 40-year-old’s waist.

Fans were quick to notice the photo with Younes and quickly called out the star. “She put a pic with younes😭😭💜💜💜,” one fan wrote while another seemed supportive of the couple seemingly getting back together. “AN ICONIC COUPLE WE STAN OMG.”

Though the pair, who split in August 2018 after dating for over a year, haven’t confirmed or denied their current relationship status, from what we can tell from the photo, it’s clear they’re still very comfortable with one another.

But Kourtney’s ex wasn’t the only unexpected guest at the over-the-top holiday party this year. Khloe Kardashian’s on-again, off-again love, Tristan Thompson also made an appearance — and fans were not happy. After photos from the party hit social media, fans quickly took to the comments section to express their disappointment.

“A cheater never changes their spots. Some will never learn!” one fan wrote on social media, while another added, “God please as long as she doesn’t take him back as a partner, my girl DESERVES so MUCH BETTER THAN HIM.”

Though there’s no word on the status of Khloe and Tristan’s relationship, they are dedicated to co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter True, so it makes sense why the father of the little one would want to share in the festivities.