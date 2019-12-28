Showing her appreciation. After a secret visit to Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit in London, Kate Middleton was blown away by the hard work and dedication of the midwives — so much so, that the Duchess penned an open letter in their honor which has been released by Kensington Palace.
“You are there for women at their most vulnerable; you witness strength, pain and unimaginable joy on a daily basis,” the letter, which was addressed to “Midwives,” read. “Your work often goes on behind the scenes, and away from the spotlight.”
The mother of three went on to detail her personal experience when she visited the maternity ward last month. “Recently I was privileged enough to witness a small section of it first hand, spending several days at Kingston Hospital’s Maternity Unit. Although this was not my first encounter with the care and kindness provided by midwives across the country, it gave me a broader insight into the true impact you have on everybody you help,” she wrote. “During my time at Kingston I accompanied community midwives on their daily rounds and was welcomed into people’s homes. I was truly touched by the trust that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and voicing their fears openly. I also spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards.”
“The help and reassurance you provide for parents to be and parents of newborns is just as crucial. It goes a long way in building parents’ confidence from the start, with lifelong impact on the future happiness of their children,” she added, before thanking the team for their work. “It has been a real privilege learning from you so far, and I look forward to meeting and learning from even more of you in the coming years and decades.”
Kate’s letter and visit to the maternity ward aligns with the announcement that World Health Organization has designated 2020 the “Year of the Nurse and Midwife”.
