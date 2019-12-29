With 2019 coming to a close, we find ourselves looking forward to one very important event in early 2020 — The Bachelor premiere. The new season kicks off on Jan. 6, and this time, it’s Peter Weber — the hunky pilot who had his heart broken by former Bachelorette Hannah Brown last season — handing out the roses. While America quickly fell in love with the 28-year-old’s boyish charm, there’s still so much we don’t know about him. So, we did some digging and found some fun facts…

Read on for everything you need to know about the newest Bachelor.

He works for Delta Air Lines.

Though he’s flown many private planes in his career, Peter is actually a commercial pilot, not a private pilot. And in March 2018, he accepted a job offer from Delta. “I’ve wanted to become a major airline pilot my entire life and today I’m so excited to announce I’ve accepted an offer to fly for Delta Air Lines. I can’t express my gratitude enough to everyone who’s helped me achieve my dream; thank you a million times. I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling,” he shared on Instagram.

Before joining Delta, Peter worked for Compass Airlines for three years.

Being a pilot runs in his family.

A family that flies together, stays together. Not only is Peter a pilot, but his father and brother also share the same profession. And it only makes sense that Peter’s mother, Barbara, is a flight attendant.

He played football in high school.

Though it’s unclear when the last time Peter threw around the pigskin, he previously played for the football team during his time at Oaks Christian School, which is located in Westlake Village, CA, where he was raised.

The Bachelorette wasn’t his first time on television.

Perhaps why he was so comfortable on camera with Hannah during The Bachelorette, Peter actually portrayed Young Roman Brady in an episode of Days of Our Lives which aired in 2003.

He’s a dog lover.

Yes ladies, he loves dogs. In fact, Peter has referred to his adorable pup, Tripp, as his “best friend” on social media. Not sure who’s cuter, Peter or the dog.

He has a lot of… stamina in the bedroom.

We can’t avoid the elephant in the room — Peter is known for his time spent in the windmill with Hannah. During The Bachelorette, Hannah revealed that she and Peter were intimate four times while spending the night together during their Fantasy Suite date. Though she broke up with Peter at the following rose ceremony, it’s safe to say he can hold his own in bed.

To keep the storyline going, ABC made sure to include a windmill in the promo for the upcoming season.

He still thinks Hannah made the wrong choice.

The Dancing With the Stars winner chose Jed Wyatt instead of Peter or runner-up Tyler Cameron during The Bachelorette finale in May 2019, and Peter still isn’t fond of that decision. The couple’s engagement ended abruptly after news leaked that the country singer had a secret girlfriend.

“Tyler and I, we’d probably both say the same answer that we thought she should’ve picked [one of] us,” he told Good Morning America. “The relationship I thought Hannah and I had, I thought was very strong and I was very confident in it. I thought there was a future there.”

He’s looking for a woman who is hungry for an adventure.

“The girl that is as thirsty for adventure as I am and is just constantly exploring and is never going to lose that,” he said of his dream girl. “It sounds cliche but that girl is my best friend and you can wake up every single morning, makeup on, no makeup, you’re just so madly in love with her.”