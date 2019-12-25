There always have to be those parents who up the ante over the holidays. This year, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a Santa surprise for their kids. And — dare we say it? — the Christmas cameo is sure to be legendary in their household for years to come. It also serves as the latest in an ever-growing list of reasons we wish Teigen and Legend would invite us to be a part of their family (any day now, y’all).

Teigen shared the special family moment on Instagram Wednesday, revealing the supermodel and her singer husband were celebrating with kids Luna, 3 ½, and Miles, 19 months somewhere snowy. They appeared to be joined by family and friends. In the midst of the festivities, though, an unexpected guest caught the little ones by surprise. You guessed it: A real-life Santa Claus darted through the snow in front of the house, carrying a big bag over his shoulder and waving as he went. The sighting elicited pure joy out of Luna, who couldn’t contain herself as she jumped up and down. Naturally, Legend played along, shouting, “I see Santa Claus! Oh my God, I saw Santa!”

Teigen gave the video a simple yet sweet caption, writing, “Merry Christmas to you and yours.”

If you’re wondering where cutie-pie Miles was when the Santa sighting went down (as he’s noticeably absent from the video), well, he was there. But he was apparently a bit more wary of the man in red than his big sister was.

In a follow-up post on Instagram after the video, Teigen shared a photo of the toddler dressed in a snowman costume, staring leerily toward the window. “Hello has anyone seen Santa?” Teigen captioned the sweet pic.

It’s been an exhilarating holiday season in the Teigen-Legend household so far. Last week, Miles showed off a hot new set of wheels. Teigen announced that she’s going to produce a documentary about French fries. Luna wore her ballerina best to go see The Nutcracker. And John Legend almost won The Voice.

Which all just further makes us wish we were part of this super-fun family. We’ll be here waiting when you’re ready, Teigen and Legend.