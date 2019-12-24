And baby makes (a very merry) three! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just released their annual holiday card, and it’s safe to say baby Archie is the real star this year. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex — who are currently spending some much-needed downtime in Canada with their 7-month-old son — revealed their 2019 Christmas card via the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust Twitter account. And, well, baby Archie’s sweet face is enough to fill anyone with the holiday spirit.

Last year, Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card featured a photo from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House. The striking image showed the couple enjoying an intimate moment together as they watched fireworks overhead. But this year, baby Archie is front and center on the family’s annual mailers. In the black-and-white photo, the tot is crawling toward the camera as Meghan and Harry look on from the background.

“Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. From our family to yours,” the card reads. In sharing, the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust called it “the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.” And honestly, who can argue with that assessment? Just look at baby Archie’s face. Look at it.

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The candid family photo feels apropos for the Sussex family, who is known for forging their own royal path. In fact, they didn’t even hire a royal family photographer to take the photo they used in this year’s card — according to People, Meghan’s longtime friend Janina Gavankar captured the precious snapshot. The actress’ rep has since confirmed as much.

Of course, Harry and Meghan aren’t the only members of the royal family whose annual holiday card has captured headlines this year. Last week, a photo of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s 2019 family card made its way to Twitter. Like last year, the Cambridge family pulled off a sort of dressed-down-chic style. But the big surprise this year? A vintage motorbike!

Here’s hoping 2020 brings even more heartwarming holiday photos from both royal houses.