Stunning and sentimental? As it turns out, Hilary Duff’s wedding dress featured a secret tribute to her kids, Luca, 7, and Banks, 14 months. The Lizzie McGuire star got hitched to longtime love Matthew Koma over the weekend, with photos from the big day showing Duff in a gorgeous custom ivory Jenny Packham design. And while it’s clear to see the dress was breathtaking, one of its most beautiful features remained hidden from view.

On Sunday, Vogue shared an Instagram video filmed prior to Duff’s nuptials. In the footage, Duff tries on her custom gown and, understandably, gushes about the designer’s attention to detail. “What I love about Jenny is, I’ve worked with her many times, and I know that the finished dress is always gonna be magical and it’s gonna be perfect. And she cares, as much as I do, about all of those little details,” Duff shared.

In discussing all of those little details, the actress shared a previously unknown fact about the dress — that it was designed to include a sweet shout-out to Luca (whom Duff shares with ex Mike Comrie) and Banks. In the hemline, Packham embroidered Duff and Koma’s initials with their wedding date. Luca and Banks’ initials follow.

So sweet, right? Especially if you’re a sentimental sap like we are and are already imagining how special that will be for Luca or Banks when Duff one day passes the dress on to them.

Judging by what else we know of Duff and Koma’s wedding, it sounds as though the couple wanted the keep the nuptials as intimate as possible. “The wedding was at her house. It was small and low-key. Only family and close friends,” a source told People, adding, “The ceremony started at sunset and they got married inside the house. When the ceremony was over, guests cheered. The reception was in a white tent in the backyard.”

No word yet on whether Luca or Banks participated in the ceremony in some way. But even if they were simply spectators on their parents’ big day, Duff clearly made sure they were right there with her (or on her) when she said her vows.