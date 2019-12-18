The first sneak peek at Kate Middleton and Prince William’s family Christmas card is here and, as you could probably have guessed, it’s precious. Although the Cambridges haven’t officially released this year’s card yet, a member of the Royal Air Force shared a snapshot of the one he received in the mail — and you’ll never believe how grown-up Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, look! But also, who could have guessed they’d pick such a unique prop for the festive photo?

The unofficial glimpse at Kate and William’s Christmas card was revealed on Wednesday when Air Commodore Dawn McCafferty tweeted out a pic of the never-before-seen mailer. Like last year’s holiday card, the Cambridge family strikes a balance between dressy and casual, coordinated and sort of loosely cohesive. A big difference from last year’s card, though, is the addition of a vintage motorcycle. William and Louis sit atop the bike as Kate stands off to one side. On the other, George and Charlotte balance on the sidecar.

“A Christmas card from our Royal Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, which I share with all members of the @aircadets,” McCafferty tweeted. “We send HRH and her family all best wishes for Christmas and hope to see her again in 2020.” While McCafferty’s tweet has since been removed, other Twitter users have saved it for posterity.

The Cambridge Household family Christmas card this year features The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George on a motorbike and sidecar ❄️🎄 pic.twitter.com/pNg3zPJXqS — Benjamin Wareing (@BenjaminWareing) December 18, 2019

While we’re all still waiting on Will and Kate to release the official version (and, here’s hoping, some outtakes) via Kensington Palace’s social media feed, the family is in full-blown holiday mode. Just today, they joined Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace for her annual Christmas lunch.

The family-of-five will also be gathering with the queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham for Her Majesty’s traditional holiday festivities. Rumor even has it that Kate and William’s eldest kids, George and Charlotte, will take part in the queen’s walk to church on Christmas Day (it would their first time doing so!).

As has previously been reported, William’s brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are missing this month’s celebrations. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement. “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.”

But perhaps the Sussex family will still release Christmas card photos to the public. If not, though, at least fans of the royals still have Kate and William’s official unveiling to look forward to.