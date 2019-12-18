As 2019 comes to a close, you’ll undoubtedly see plenty of year-end posts pop up. And this one, in particular, is full of inspiration: Twitter’s list of the top female athletes of 2019. According to Twitter, their rankings were determined by how often a certain athlete had been discussed on Twitter via the use of her name, handle or related keywords. Looking at the list, it’s impossible not to be impressed by the amazing feats female athletes accomplished this year.

It’s not surprising that Megan Rapinoe was the most-tweeted-about of the social networking platform’s list, considering the USWNT captain helped lead her team to a second consecutive World Cup title in France. Already a global icon, the win and Rapinoe’s relentless social advocacy launched her popularity into the stratosphere. Also not surprising to see near the Year on Twitter global report is tennis icon Serena Williams.

In addition to her obvious strength as an athlete, the mother-of-one launched a body-inclusive clothing line this year (not to mention made us all swoon over by sharing her daily life with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia). Not to mention, she topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid female athletes of 2019, earning $4.2 million in prize money and another $25 million in endorsements.

Here’s the list in its entirety.

2019 Top female athletes worldwide

1. Megan Rapinoe

2. Serena Williams

3. Naomi Osaka

4. Alex Morgan

5. Simone Biles

6. Becky Lynch

7. Marta

8. Ronda Rousey

9. Maria Sharapova

10. Katelyn Ohashi — Twitter Data (@TwitterData) December 9, 2019

As you can see, the list is rounded out by Naomi Osaka (tennis), Alex Morgan (soccer), Simone Biles (gymnastics), Becky Lynch (WWE wrestling), Marta (soccer), Ronda Rousey (WWE wrestling), Maria Sharapova (tennis) and Katelyn Ohashi (gymnastics).

Twitter also released the list of top male athletes of 2019. While the female list was relatively well-rounded with tennis and soccer splitting the top, the male list is dominated by soccer stars with five. The remaining five spots went to three NBA players (two current and one former) and two NFL players.

Congrats go to all of the athletes, of course. But, still… let’s hear it for the ladies! It goes without saying, of course, that there exists an astonishing number of equally badass women in sports who aren’t on the list — but who are out there killing it, too. Case in point? UFC Female double champion Amanda Nunes, who was the first woman to become a two-division UFC champion.

It also merits mentioning that women in sports are out there doing huge things to increase visibility for female athletes. There remains an unfair imbalance across the board compared to male sports: marketing, sponsorship, pay equity. So, it’s good to know that the change these badasses are effecting isn’t just relegated to the field or court or where ever they “play.”