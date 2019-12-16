Margot Robbie has been busy promoting her award-nominated film Bombshell, but that didn’t stop the actress from finding time to sit down with Lynn Hirschberg, the Editor-at-Large at W, and appear on the first-ever episode of the magazine’s new podcast, Five Things with Lynn Hirschberg. During the segment, Hirschberg asked the actress about five things that have sculpted her into the woman she is today — and one story, involving Santa Claus, is incredibly relatable.

Referred to as a “profound moment” in her life, the actress admitted she was heartbroken when she first learned that the characters she admired growing up — including Santa, the Easter Bunny, and the Tooth Fairy — were in fact fictional. “It was a few weeks ago and I’m still caught up about it,” she joked, before clarifying that she was roughly 8 years old when it happened.

“Someone must’ve been saying it at school in the schoolyard and I came home and asked my mom, ‘The girls at school said Santa isn’t real. Tell me that’s not true.’ And she was like, ‘That’s true, Santa isn’t real.'” the Bombshell star recalled.

The actress went on to explain that she then realized if Santa wasn’t real, then the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy must also be a lie. “It was kind of like a domino effect,” she explained.

“I remember sitting there thinking, adults are diabolical,” the star continued. “The extent they will go to to lie is crazy. I was really, like, every adult I know has been lying… Even the news is lying? Wow. They’re all in on this massive lie. I think that was my first taste of becoming a little cynical.”

However, by the time Christmas rolled around that year, the actress admitted she “kept the myth alive” for the sake of her younger brother, who still believed. “And then, you know, I was in on the lie as well so it was very strange and kind of profound. I just never looked at adults the same way again.”

Today, even though she was admittedly “devastated,” she can still look back on the story fondly and know the adults’ intentions were in the right place. And the actress confirmed that if and when she chooses to welcome children with her husband Tom Ackerley, she will “probably” continue to keep the lie alive.

“Now I look back and I’m like, ‘Santa was the greatest thing ever.’ Actually, I love the lie.”